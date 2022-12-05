St Dunstan’s College launches new film celebrating sport and exercise science

St Dunstan’s College, Catford, south London, has launched a new film celebrating sport and exercise science at the school.

The feature ‘Discover Sport’ showcases the sport offering at St Dunstan’s and includes junior and senior school pupils.

Speaking about sport at the College, Assistant Head Co-curricular Danny Gower explained:

‘Through sport, we have a unique opportunity to influence and inspire the young people at the College. Sport gives them the opportunity to learn about themselves: how they respond to challenges and pressure; how to work with teammates and opponents; and about the culture they perform within. Our sporting environment inspires all to enjoy and achieve their potential not just in sport, but when they go back into the classroom and on into their chosen careers.

‘Our sport and exercise science curriculum is diverse and inclusive, to ensure that every child can benefit from positive early experiences. We recognise that the true value of sport is the way it supports the development of character, and this is the focus of lessons.’

Alongside the diverse curriculum, the film also highlights the sporting facilities available to students at St Dunstan’s and the local community. This includes facilities on the main school site and at the Jubilee Ground, which is a two-minute walk from the College. State-of-the-art facilities include AstroTurf pitches, a large Multi-use Games Area (MUGA), tennis and badminton courts and two climbing and bouldering walls.

St Dunstan’s facilities are also regularly used by local schools and community groups. In November, the College hosted the Lewisham Girls’ Football Tournament for local primary and prep schools.

Last year, St Dunstan’s moved to a gender-neutral model for sport, which ensures boys and girls at the school get access to the same opportunities.

Mr Gower added:

‘The sporting landscape has changed, and schools have a responsibility to take the lead. It doesn’t matter what your sporting passion is, every child at St Dunstan’s will benefit from the same level of support regardless of gender.’

The film was created in collaboration with 360 Marketing Lab and filmed over several days at the College in early September. This comes at the end of an exciting year for St Dunstan’s College. In June, the school was named Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Awards, which are known as the Oscars of education.

Judge David James, who has worked in independent schools for over 20 years and is an experienced inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate, praised St Dunstan’s for its current direction. ‘There’s a very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community,’ he explained.

‘The head is asking interesting questions of the sector, including areas like privilege and responsibility, which go beyond the usual platitudes. It’s a really interesting school in a tough market, trying to not just survive but actually make something different for the children and families they’re working with.’

Published in