St Dunstan’s College named ‘most progressive school’ in London

St Dunstan’s College is delighted to reveal it has been named the ‘Most Progressive Independent School’ in London at the Private Education Awards 2023.

The Private Education Awards, hosted by Luxlife magazine, celebrate schools and educational professionals across the sector who have gone above and beyond to teach, nurture and educate young people.

Speaking about the news, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett, explained:

‘We are delighted to have been recognised in this way, and my gratitude goes to everyone who has contributed to St Dunstan’s incredible journey.

‘At St Dunstan’s, we are proud to support and inspire each individual to find their own way, make their own mark, and discover who they are; becoming comfortable with their emerging identity and the diversity of life that surrounds them, whilst being unashamedly ambitious for themself and their community. Our co-educational setting introduces pupils to the realities of life, staving-off gender stereotypes, and creating well-balanced, grounded young people.’

A spokesperson for the Private Education Awards added:

‘This is fantastic news and a well-deserved achievement for St Dunstan’s College.

The news comes at an exciting time for St Dunstan’s. Earlier this year, the school was named Independent School of the Year at the International Elite 100 Global Awards, which were judged from professionals around the world.

Last year, the school was also named Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Awards in London. The awards, known as the Oscars of Education, celebrate the work of teachers and schools across the country.

Judge David James has worked in independent schools for over 20 years and is an experienced inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate. He said:

‘There’s a very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community.

‘The head is asking interesting questions of the sector, including areas like privilege and responsibility, which go beyond the usual platitudes. It’s a really interesting school in a tough market, trying to not just survive but actually make something different for the children and families they’re working with.’

Most recently the school has won praise for its ground-breaking Stuart Curriculum, which looks at relationships, skills for the future and critical thinking. Stuart lessons have tackled the rise of toxic masculinity, and in particular, individuals such as Andrew Tate. Speaking about the lessons, St Dunstan’s Deputy Head Academic, Jonathan Holmes, explained: ‘As well as having the confidence to react to specific examples such as Andrew Tate, it’s important that our teaching is predominantly proactive and enables students to independently understand when views are harmful and dangerous, and how they can protect themselves from being exposed and influenced by them online.’

