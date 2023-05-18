St Vincent College’s free family music and entertainment festival returns this summer

The St Vincent Summer Fest, which is free to enter, returns on Saturday June 10 and will feature performances from the college’s music students, food, games, sports demonstrations and activities for all ages. During the day more than 17 different student bands will be playing classic covers and original compositions.

Principal Andy Grant said: “We had a wonderful day last year and I know the staff and students relished the chance to show off the beautiful college grounds and what we do here. We’ve been working hard at making this year’s event even better.”

Other departments from the college will be on show as well with demonstrations and a chance to try gaming with the St Vincent Sharks Esports club, rock climbing on the college’s climbing wall and badminton.

Performing arts students from the college’s School of Personalised Learning, who are busy rehearsing their summer production Back To The Future, will be using costumes and set to run an immersive photo booth and milkshake bar. Teacher Karen Philp said: “They’ve all been working so hard on rehearsals and they are really excited about meeting everyone.”

Members of the Gosport Falcons women’s football team will be taking on all-comers in a penalty shootout competition. Gosport Borough Hockey Club will once again be running taster sessions, Gosport Boxing Club will be bringing their own boxing ring to showcase their skills and Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue will have displays, demonstrations and fire engines.

Gosport Mayor Jamie Hutchison will present prizes from a raffle and there will be a bouncy castle and mini go-karts, as well as food stalls, soft and hot drinks and a bar.

During the day there will be tours of HMS St Vincent Museum, which is part of the college buildings that were once home to thousands of naval cadets at the former naval training academy on the site between 1927 and 1969.

Mr Grant said: “We are very grateful to Frost Creative who are the main sponsors of the festival, their support is very much appreciated.

“We are looking forward to seeing family, friends and neighbours at St Vincent, it’s great to be able to invite the community in because we see ourselves as very much a part of it. There will be lots going on for people to see and enjoy. We have some very gifted musicians who will be performing all day so everyone will be entertained.”

Gary Frost, Creative Director at Frost Creative, said: “We believe in supporting our clients and the communities they serve so we were happy to sponsor this event. We wish everyone at St Vincent a really fantastic day.”

Doors open for the free event at 10am, which will run until 4pm.

Parking will be in the main car park on Mill Lane and Forton entrance. Only assistance dogs are allowed and there will be disabled access.

Published in