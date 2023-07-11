Staff & Student success for Shipley College at the CTE Awards

Shipley College students and staff were celebrated at the annual Bradford Careers and Technical Education Partnership (CTE) Awards last week, rewarding the achievements of young people across the District.

The CTE programme looks to help students develop skills and gain experience with a focus on the requirements of local employers to prepare them for the world of work.

The Health & Social Care student award winner was Kara Colbeck. Kara was nominated for overcoming personal challenges, demonstrating resilience and determination at all times. She also received exceptional feedback from her placement.

Amy Kelsall was nominated for making a huge impact with her placement employer and won the award for Computing, Science & Environmental Technologies. Amy has now been offered a role with the company.

Receiving the first of the special recognition awards was Heather Savage, Director of Full-time Programmes & Head of Business & Computing, for her long standing service within FE, being a founding board member of CTE and dedicating her career to vocational and technical education.

The 2023 Award for Educator of the Year went to Rachel Hoyland, Supported Internship Programme Coordinator. Rachel has shown exemplary dedication to developing career opportunities for young people for over a decade, helping hundreds of students.

Shipley College Principal Diana Bird said,

“Everyone at Shipley College is delighted for each of our award winners, who have all encapsulated our ‘Great People, Great Place’ spirit! I just wanted to make special mention of Heather Savage, recipient of a Special Recognition award for her huge contribution to technical education as she starts her well-earned retirement, and of course to our ‘Educator of the Year’ Rachel Hoyland, whose tireless dedication to our Supported Internship programme continues to be an inspiration.”

Published in