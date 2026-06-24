STEM Learning Selected as Regional Delivery Partner for Flagship Government TechFirst Programme

STEM Learning has been selected by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) as a regional delivery partner for the government’s flagship TechFirst programme, leading delivery across both London and the South East to enrich computing and tech learning and open career opportunities for young people.

The programme forms a key part of the government’s national skills drive and economic growth plans, with an ambition to bring digital skills and AI learning into classrooms and communities and train people of all ages and backgrounds for the tech careers of the future.

As a leader in technology education, STEM Learning brings extensive experience in supporting young people and their teachers through initiatives such as the National Centre for Computing Education. Working in partnership with schools, colleges and employers locally, STEM Learning will continue to advance the national education agenda by supporting young people aged 11 to 18 to learn about technology and gain access to new skills training and career opportunities.

The UK faces a significant tech skills gap, with over 130,000 STEM vacancies, alongside persistent challenges around diversity. Only 29% of the tech workforce are women or non-binary, and just 9% come from lower socio-economic backgrounds. As a regional delivery partner, STEM Learning will address these challenges by delivering inspiring tech skills activities, events and experiences, providing relatable role models, supporting greater uptake of STEM and computing qualifications, and improving access to opportunities to build a strong and inclusive talent pipeline.

Clare Hutchinson, Head of Skills and Partner Engagement at STEM Learning said:

“We’re delighted to be selected as the TechFirst regional delivery partner for both London and the South East. This is a fantastic opportunity to inspire young people through enriching experiences that will equip them with the skills and knowledge for the future. Embedding vital digital and AI skills into the education system and broadening access to opportunities will ensure tech talent from all backgrounds can flourish.”

Digital Skills Minister Liz Lloyd said:

“Too many young people don’t picture themselves in a future career in tech – not because they lack the talent – but because they don’t realise it’s a realistic and rewarding option. That’s what our landmark TechFirst programme is here to change.

I’m pleased to welcome STEM Learning as our regional delivery partner working to help us bring that ambition to life for young people right across the UK. Together, we’re making sure that the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers and tech leaders can come from anywhere — and that the South East and London are ready to play their part in powering the UK’s future growth.”

Delivery is expected to commence in September 2026 with activity continuing through to 2029 to ensure sustained impact across London and the South East.