Stoke on Trent College awarded prestigious matrix Standard

The College and its partners are celebrating after being successfully reaccredited with the matrix Standard for delivering high quality information, advice and guidance.

Following a rigorous assessment, Stoke on Trent College has been accredited to the prestigious matrix Standard for another three years. The matrix Standard demonstrates the high quality of the information, advice and guidance it provides to students of all ages, including apprentices and adult learners, to ensure they have the confidence and skills to fulfil their career ambitions.

Stoke on Trent College has a vital role to play in ensuring untapped talent in the local area is identified and supported to progress into skilled employment, higher-level skills or an apprenticeship. Working with local employers, the College is actively looking to fill skills gaps identified in the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) through their four dedicated Skills Hubs.

An independent assessor from matrix Standard visited the College and met with over 60 students and staff across a week at both campuses, to find out about how the College supports students at different stages of their learning and in accessing and achieving their career aspirations. Achieving whole-college accreditation demonstrates a shared, cross-college commitment to delivering outstanding learner support and aspirational career progression outcomes.

The Assessor also met with college partners from ASDA, Carson Powell Construction, DB Cargo, The Discovery Academy, Overclockers, Moorside High School, Port Vale FC, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, and Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Careers Hub, to find out about how we work with them to develop a highly-trained and reliable workforce and the active role we play in the development of a robust and vibrant local economy.

The final report commended the College for its strong commitment high-quality at every level, from leadership to frontline delivery, developing highly effective strategic partnerships and for fostering a culture of wellbeing, aspiration, and learner achievement.

The matrix Standard assessment report highlighted several key strengths:

The culture of wellbeing is a strength of this College. Staff and students alike benefit from a holistic approach to wellbeing, with specific outsourced solutions and specialist internal roles in place.

The College is adept in forging and sustaining valuable relationships with partners. The breadth and quality of external relationships enhances the student IAG offer and provides insights and stimulus for innovation in IAG practice.

CPD for staff remains a strength. Staff benefit from impactful activities including peer shadowing, formal and informal observations of practice, structured training and development opportunities.

Staff in curriculum and in support roles engage fully with the College values, and this implicitly places students at the centre of consideration.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Stoke on Trent College and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Stoke on Trent College is working to provide the best possible support to their learners.”

Commenting on the award, Stoke on Trent CEO & Principal Hassan Rizvi was understandably delighted, he said:

“I could not be prouder of our College and the outstanding work and contributions of our staff, colleagues, partners and Governors in ensuring our learners are supported, motivated and challenged in the best way.

“Getting the right advice at the right time means our learners successfully progress to the next stage of their career, whether that is employment, university or on to an apprenticeship.

“This prestigious accreditation reinforces Stoke on Trent College’s mission to achieve ambitious outcomes for all learners enabling them to positively progress.”

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal Student Experience, added:

“The Matrix Standard assessor was extremely thorough in questioning and working across different areas of the College, observing the high importance the College places on an individual career journey and supportive environment embracing equality, diversity and inclusion.

“Achieving the whole-college matrix Standard accreditation for Stoke on Trent College is a powerful endorsement of our high aspirations for our learners and our community. It affirms the exceptional quality and consistency of our support for learners. I’m really pleased with the result, and the knock-on effect this will have for the College and our City region.”