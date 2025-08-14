Stoke on Trent College Celebrates Outstanding Results: Class of 2025 Achieves Exceptional Pass Rates Across Key Courses

Students from Stoke on Trent College are celebrating a landmark year of academic success, with exceptional results across advanced technical, professional, and vocational qualifications. The Class of 2025 has achieved:

100% pass rate for T Levels and 89% high grades

100% pass rate for Access to Higher Education Diplomas

100% pass rate for Level 3 Engineering

94% pass rate for Digital & Creative courses

91% pass rate for Health and Social Care courses

These results reflect the College’s commitment to delivering high-quality, career-focused education that prepares learners for university, apprenticeships, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Celebrations are underway today, Thursday 14 August, at the Cauldon campus, where students, staff, and families are gathering to mark the occasion. Many learners are now preparing to begin university courses, higher-level apprenticeships, or full-time roles in industries they’ve trained for.

This year marks a major milestone for Stoke on Trent College, with its first cohort of T Level students achieving 100% pass rate. Courses in Construction, Health and Social Care, and Green Technologies have laid the groundwork for learners entering skilled roles or progressing to higher study.

Dylan Porter, one of the College’s first T Level graduates in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction, now works full-time at Global Ceiling Services. He shares:

“The T Level was great because it allowed me to gain hands-on experience whilst studying. I get to see all aspects of the business – some days I’m using tools, others I’m focusing on management and speaking with site managers to gain project oversight.”

T Levels are two-year qualifications equivalent to three A Levels, developed in collaboration with employers to ensure students are skills ready, future ready.

Daria Sokolynkova, was part of 94% pass rate for Digital & Creative learners, achieving a Distinction in Level 3 Games Design. She joined the College under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and has secured a place at Escape Studios in London.

“The course helped me explore different career paths, whether it’s as an Animator or a 3D Character Artist. The tutors were so supportive and helped me discover different ways to learn,” Daria said.

With a 100% pass rate, the Access to Higher Education Diploma continues to be a vital pathway for adult learners. Aaron Fowell, an Access to HE Science graduate, is heading to Keele University to study Physics and Astrophysics.

“The Access course gave me the foundation I needed. I was impressed by the support and how many people recommended Stoke on Trent College.”

Hassan Rizvi, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College, congratulates the Class of 2025:

“We are extremely proud of our learners’ achievements. This is a particularly special day as we celebrate the success of our first ever T Level graduates. With our growing T Level offer and continued investment in technical and vocational education, learners from Stoke-on-Trent have a powerful springboard into successful futures.

“Today is further affirmation that our learners are skills ready, future ready.”