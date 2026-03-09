Students and Staff Celebrate Success at Lantra Scotland ALBAS 2026 Awards

@BordersCollege students and staff are celebrating an outstanding night of success at the Lantra Scotland ALBAS 2026 Awards, with multiple winners and runners-up recognised across a range of prestigious categories.

The ALBAS Awards celebrate excellence in Scotland’s land-based and aquaculture sectors, highlighting the achievements of learners, apprentices and industry mentors who are helping to shape the future of rural industries.

Leading the celebrations was Beth Millar from Jedburgh, who enjoyed a remarkable evening after being named Agriculture Learner of the Year and Modern Apprentice of the Year. Beth’s achievements did not stop there, as she was also announced as the overall runner-up at the national awards ceremony. Beth is currently completing an SVQ in Mixed Farming through Borders College while working as a Farm Worker and Attraction Manager at Kersheugh Farm in Jedburgh.

There was further success for Hailey Anderson from Duns, who won the Tam Tod Trophy and was also named runner-up in the Game and Wildlife Learner of the Year category. Hailey is completing a Modern Apprenticeship in Gamekeeping through Borders College while working as a trainee gamekeeper at Chirnside Hall Hotel.

Maya Lowe from Kelso was also recognised for her dedication to horticulture, finishing as runner-up in the Horticulture Learner of the Year category. Maya is currently completing an SVQ Level 6 in Horticulture while working at Mayfield Garden Centre.

Borders College student Bex Chirnside from Galashiels achieved runner-up in the Higher Education HNC Learner of the Year (SCQF Level 7) category, highlighting the strength of the College’s animal care provision.

Staff success was also recognised, with Horticulture Lecturer Nigel Gibb named runner-up for the new Carstairs Award for Mentoring, celebrating his dedication to supporting students and developing skills within the landbased sector.

Head of Sector for Landbased and Rural Skills at Borders College Alex Reynolds spoke of his delight at the achievements, saying:

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students and staff at this year’s ALBAS Awards. To see our learners recognised at a national level is a fantastic reflection of their hard work, dedication and passion for the landbased sector.

“Beth, Hailey, Maya and Bex have all demonstrated outstanding commitment to developing their skills while working in industry, and Nigel’s recognition highlights the impact that inspirational teaching and mentoring can have on the next generation. These results are a real credit to the individuals involved and to the strong partnerships we have with employers across the region.”

The impressive results highlight the strength of Borders College’s land-based programmes and the close partnerships with employers that help students gain valuable real-world experience.

Everyone at Borders College congratulates Beth, Hailey, Maya, Bex and Nigel on their fantastic achievements and the positive impact they continue to make across Scotland’s rural industries. Top of Form