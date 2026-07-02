Students grow skills and confidence at Rainham Hall

Students from Barking & Dagenham College’s Horizon programme, which supports young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), have been taking part in an inspiring real world learning experience at Rainham Hall, a beautifully preserved Georgian house and community garden managed by the National Trust.

Rainham Hall, built in 1729, is known for its elegant architecture, landscaped grounds and vibrant community heritage. Its gardens are maintained using traditional horticultural methods, making it an ideal environment for hands on learning and skill development. Earlier this year, the College’s Horizon students were invited to join a six week trial volunteering programme, supporting the gardening team with essential seasonal work and gaining valuable experience in a professional outdoor setting.

During the programme, students took part in a wide range of horticultural activities, including planting bulbs and seeds for spring displays, potting, weeding, raking leaves, sorting compost and leaf mould heaps, trimming shrubs and keeping pathways tidy. These activities gave students the opportunity to learn practical gardening techniques while also understanding the importance of teamwork, responsibility and consistency in maintaining a public heritage site. The experience gave them the chance to develop practical skills, confidence and teamwork in a professional setting.

Following the success of the trial, Rainham Hall staff were eager for the partnership to continue. Since September, students have been returning twice a month to support the gardens, becoming valued members of the volunteer team. Their ongoing contribution has helped maintain the beauty of the gardens while allowing them to continue building skills and confidence over time.

This week the students proudly welcomed parents, carers and invited guests to showcase everything they have learned over the past few months at a special tea party at Rainham Hall. The event gave students the opportunity to share their progress, celebrate their achievements and demonstrate the positive impact the programme has had on their personal development.

Horizon tutor Sarah Fox said:

“The transformation we’ve seen in our students has been remarkable. Working at Rainham Hall has given them real purpose, structure and pride in what they can achieve. They’ve developed practical skills, but also confidence, communication and teamwork. We’re incredibly proud of how they’ve embraced this opportunity.”

The Horizon programme is designed to help young people with SEND build independence, confidence and skills for life. Courses include English, Maths, ICT, catering and hospitality, gardening, art and design, enterprise and employability, preparing students to progress into full time study or confidently enter the world of work.

This partnership highlights the power of community based learning and the meaningful impact it can have on young people’s futures, and the College can’t wait to see what the students will do next.