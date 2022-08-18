Students move into jobs and onto university after fantastic results at Stoke on Trent College

Stoke on Trent College, at the heart of the City, is proud to be the leading provider of technical professional and vocational education and skills training within the area.

Today, students completing the final year of their Level 3 qualification have been invited into college to celebrate their results and say a final farewell before moving on to pastures new; either onto university, Higher Apprenticeships, or full-time employment.

BTECs are a fantastic way to start your career pathway, they are high quality, future-focused qualifications that provide learners with the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to progress.

Level 3 BTEC Extended Diplomas are equivalent to three A Levels and are accepted by many universities, including the prestigious Russell Group. The number of students choosing this vocational route increases year on year.

Amongst the many benefits of choosing a BTEC, students enjoy the more practical way of learning this route provides. As a college we have outstanding relationships with our local employers and our learners benefit from this as we work collaboratively to offer ‘real-life’ experiences such as work-experience, projects set by employers and ‘on-site’ visits.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal commented:

“We are pleased with the results our students have achieved and wish them all the best with their future,”

Ruby Hughes was one of the students collecting her results today. After achieving a D*D*D in Applied Science, she will now be progressing onto her first-choice university to study Physical Education and Youth Sport Coaching.

Delighted with her results Ruby commented:

“Follow your heart and do what you love. As long as you’re doing what you enjoy you will succeed. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Stoke on Trent College, there have been a few stumbles on the way, but you are always going to cross the golden bridge. I’ve had a great two years and will miss this place, but you haven’t seen the last of me.”

Stoke on Trent College is proud to offer a first-class learning experience where students benefit from industry standard facilities, tutors with real industry experience, and a curriculum which is driven by local employers and industry to ensure students are on the right path to succeed within their chosen career.

In 2023, Stoke on Trent College will be offering new T-Levels in a range of subject areas, all designed to ensure the future success of its students as well as supporting the local economy through producing a future workforce fit for purpose.

