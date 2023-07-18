Students take on exciting app Hackathon created by Deloitte

Experience develops digital expertise and skills employers need. Hackathon challenge is one of a series of industry projects offered by Ada, the National College for Digital Skills

Sixth form students at Ada, the National College for Digital Skills, have created a brand-new app to help students with their studies in their new Victoria campus in a sponsored ‘Hackathon’ with Deloitte. The Hackathon has been running for four years in collaboration with Deloitte, one of the college’s founding partners.

The four-day Hackathon divided 70 students into groups to create an innovative solution to improve the experience of Ada’s new Victoria building.

Students worked together to analyse and input data to create a well-rounded and interactive experience during their studies. Supported by mentors from Deloitte throughout, each group had to create and pitch their findings to a panel of industry professionals including Senior Managers, tech consultants, UX designers, UX consultants and tech analysts from Deloitte.

The winning team of five called ClassLink, created an app that helps students navigate the new building in Victoria, integrating their class information, schedule, and interactive map of the building.

Aisling Teo, BrightStart programme lead and Hackathon judge, said:

“During their presentation, they displayed their solution with confidence, showing innovation and a well thought out process.

“The judges were impressed with the high standard of the solutions and presentations from all four finalists.In particular, the top two teams had designed solutions they could see benefitting colleges all over the country. ClassLink finally won as they fully responded to the brief including the professionalism of their pitch, slick visuals and their end-to-end technical design and demo.”

Joe from the winning team, ClassLink, said:

“It was a great challenge working with Deloitte. I am proud of my team for the work and effort we put into our solution.”

Benjamin from one of the top 4 teams said:

“I found the Hackathon really fun. I am proud of where our team placed in the challenge. It was very nice to meet all of the technical experts from Deloitte that I may be working with in the future.”

Principal at Ada, Tina Götschi, said:

“Congratulationsto all our students who took part and to ClassLink, who showcased not only exceptional technical skills but also a highly professional and persuasive presentation – that convinced our expert panel they deserved the win.

“Working with industry professionals from Deloitte throughout the Hackathon undoubtedly provided another fantastic opportunity for all students to experience a real-life work situation, to develop communication skills and learn the value of teamwork for delivering innovative solutions to complex challenges under time pressure. Providing our students with these experiences is a priority in Ada’s curriculum to ensure students leave us with the skills that make them ideal candidates for the tech industry.

“We are excited to continue to develop our students’ skills through our award-winning (NESTA Classroom changemaker award 2020) industry days when we move to our building at London Victoria. We know our new site will provide even more inspiration for our growing base of digital learners – as well as space to reach more young people, including those from low-income households and diverse backgrounds.”

Matt Stallard, Deloitte partner in consulting, said:

“For the fourth year running, we were delighted to support the Hackathon. As one of Ada’s founding partners since 2014, it’s great to see Ada students excel in their studies and create innovative solutions. This year was no exception, so many inspiring and creative ideas made picking the winner a very difficult task.

“Every year we have fantastic students from Ada join the BrightStart apprenticeship programme and start a fulfilling career with us. We wishthe best of luck to all the students in their future careers.”

