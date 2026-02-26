T-Level Health Students Benefit from Medical Equipment Donation

T-Level Health students at East Sussex College’s Eastbourne campus have gratefully received a donation of medical equipment from local charity Medi Tech Trust, giving them hands-on experience with NHS-style equipment.

In February, T-Level Health lecturer, Megan Jooshandeh, visited Medi Tech Trust’s base in Hailsham after the charity got in touch about supporting local colleges.

During the visit, Megan was provided with a wide range of medical equipment to use in lessons, including walking frames, oxygen masks, blood bottles, slide sheets, and stoma and catheter equipment.

These resources are essential in healthcare settings and are regularly used across the NHS, but they can be extremely expensive to purchase. Having access to this equipment will help students develop practical skills, build confidence, and gain a better understanding of what working in healthcare is really like.

While visiting, Megan also met with Helen Deane and learned more about Medi Tech Trust’s incredible work. She was shown around the charity’s warehouses, filled with donated medical equipment that is either being prepared for reuse locally or shipped to healthcare providers in other countries.

Megan says,

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Helen and see the incredible work Medi Tech Trust provides for the local community and for countries abroad. Their generosity in supplying a wide range of equipment is extraordinary, and it will be used effectively within our lessons to support student learning. Medi Tech Trust’s support has enabled our students to see and work with real clinical equipment, giving them valuable hands-on experience in our healthcare suite. We are incredibly grateful for this support and look forward to giving back by volunteering with them in the future.”

Founded in 2002, Medi Tech Trust is a UK-registered charity that donates medical equipment and supplies to hospitals, educational settings, and low-income countries around the world. The charity has donated medical supplies worth millions of pounds and has received national recognition for its work, including a Queen’s Award and a Special Designation for its outstanding contribution during the pandemic.

Helen Deane, Executive Officer at Medi Tech Trust, said,

“Through our Medigive initiative, we collect surplus and out-of-date medical supplies and distribute them to low-income and war-torn countries. In addition to supporting international healthcare efforts, we realised these materials can also play a vital role in educating and training the healthcare professionals of the future, so we reached out to Megan to see if we could help.

“At Medi Tech Trust, our mission has always been to provide meaningful support to our local community wherever possible. Partnerships such as this are essential in enabling us to make a tangible difference – equipping young people with hands-on, real-life resources that enhance their learning experience. We know and understand the pressures colleges face – tight budgets, high expectations, extensive exam requirements. We are therefore delighted to offer our support in strengthening this essential education and training.”

The College is incredibly grateful for the support, which will make a real difference to students preparing for future careers in health and care.