Teacher named Bronze Winner in National Teaching Awards

Oaklands College teacher Fred Nicholas has been named a Bronze Winner in the Unsung Hero category of the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2026.

The award recognises the exceptional contribution Fred has made to learners, colleagues and the wider college community, celebrating the vital role played by staff whose work often takes place behind the scenes but has a lasting and meaningful impact. His recognition shines a light on the quieter, everyday efforts that underpin successful learning environments and ensure that students are supported to achieve their full potential.

This year saw an exceptionally high standard of entries from across the UK, with judges praising the dedication, commitment and difference made by nominees in education settings nationwide. The Unsung Hero category in particular highlights those who go above and beyond in their roles, often without seeking recognition, making Fred’s achievement especially significant within such a competitive field.

As part of the recognition, Fred will receive a personal letter from Sir Michael Morpurgo, internationally renowned author of War Horse, former Children’s Laureate (2003–2005), and President of BookTrust. Born in St Albans, Sir Michael has long been recognised for his storytelling that celebrates resilience, nature, and the triumph of the outsider. His involvement adds further prestige to the award and connects the recognition to a wider celebration of education, creativity and inspiration.

Fred will also receive a Bronze Winner lapel pin, with both to be presented during a celebration event on National Thank a Teacher Day, Wednesday 17 June 2026. The day will bring together schools and colleges across the country to celebrate education staff at all levels, with activities encouraging students, parents and colleagues to share messages of thanks and recognition. It provides an important opportunity to highlight the vital contribution of education professionals and the positive difference they make every day.

Fred works with students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND); the College is nationally recognised for its outstanding support for learners with mild to severe learning difficulties and disabilities and is currently expanding its high-quality SEND and specialist provision to meet growing local demand. This continued investment reflects Oaklands College’s commitment to inclusive education and its ambition to provide transformational opportunities for every learner, regardless of background or need.

Oaklands College is a leading further education provider in Hertfordshire, supporting more than 7,000 students each year across a wide range of vocational and academic pathways. With a strong reputation for quality, the College is ranked in the top 10% of UK colleges and continues to invest significantly in its campuses, curriculum and student experience. Its broad offer spans engineering, construction, business, creative industries and land-based studies, alongside a growing portfolio of apprenticeships and higher education programmes.

Oaklands College will be joining the national celebration to recognise Fred’s achievement and the wider contribution of staff across the organisation.

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO Oaklands College, said: “Congratulations to Fred on this well-deserved award, which reflects the care, commitment and quiet dedication he brings to his work every day. Fred makes a genuine difference to students and colleagues alike, and it’s great to see his contribution recognised nationally.”