Team Canada are getting ready!

Ten students and two members of staff from @BordersCollege selected for a trip to Canada, funded by the UK Government’s Turing Scheme, have been meeting recently to prepare for jetting off in May.

Almost 50 students enquired about the trip this year and 15 made it to the interview stage, with ten being selected to represent Borders College at Centennial College, Toronto.

The students are from a range of faculties including cyber security, childcare, motor vehicle, business and enterprise and animal care, and include both full and part-time students and apprentices.

Each applicant wrote a personal statement of more than 500 words and also gave a presentation and attended an interview with Assistant Principal, Davie Lowe and Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation, Katharine Mathison.

Katharine commented:

“We were incredibly impressed by all the applicants this year. They had all made a huge effort to provide interesting and exciting personal statements and the quality of presentation was amazing.

“Both Davie and I learned things about the college that we didn’t know and it was so interesting to hear what students felt Global Citizenship (the title of the presentation) meant to them. I am sure they will all be great ambassadors for the college and will come back having had a great experience and learned so much that they will be able to share with other students and staff.”

The students will be accompanied this year by Kerryn Law and Hannah Inglis, both from the DEBI, who applied to take part and are working hard to ensure that the trip is a success.

