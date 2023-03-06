TechnologyOne hits the right note with the Royal Northern College of Music

Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music has chosen to partner with higher education ERP software specialist TechnologyOne, moving its finance system to a single, modern platform to improve ease of use, reduce costs and minimise risks.

The college, which has built a global reputation as a world-leading specialist music conservatoire, will move away from its on-premise legacy Civica software onto a simple and modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

The Royal Northern College of Music follows the lead of London’s Royal College of Music, which has been using TechnologyOne’s SaaS solution for the last two years to manage its finances.

The OneEducation solution will be implemented via TechnologyOne’s groundbreaking Solution-as-a-Service offering, which sees TechnologyOne implement, run and support the best-in-class solution within a reduced implementation timeframe and for a single annual fee. Solution-as-a-Service, also known as SaaS+, will dramatically decrease the implementation time of the core solution and improve time to value.

TechnologyOne’s OneEducation will capture all of the college’s financial information in a single system, providing the institution with powerful, dynamic reporting to gain actionable insights.

George Whalley, Director of Finance at the Royal Northern College of Music, said the organisation had put in place a range of innovative solutions to significantly improve the College’s digital capabilities even before the pandemic had begun.

“This new partnership with TechnologyOne is the next step on this digital transformation journey,” Mr Whalley said.

“The modern solution will give us much better visibility into our finances, will help simplify reporting and give us access to financial data we can trust to make key decisions, to allow us to seize the opportunities ahead and remain at the forefront of conservatoire education globally.

“We are a reasonably small, specialist institution focused on the experience of our students, but this means we can often rely on small teams to support our operations. Implementing a new finance system is a significant project for any organisation, and no upfront implementation costs, a guaranteed outcome and a drastically reduced implementation timeline made TechnologyOne’s solution all-the-more attractive.”

Leo Hanna, UK Executive Vice President at TechnologyOne, said the software vendor, which partners with close to 100 universities and colleges across the UK, leveraged more than 30 years’ experience with leading education providers globally.

“We know higher education institutions are facing growing administrative complexity in an ever more competitive global market. Our solutions help them do more with less,” Mr Hanna said.

“Our scalable, SaaS solution will grow with the Royal Northern College of Music to meet increased demand, providing them with the data and insight they need to make smart, evidence-based decisions for the long term.

“It will also give employees the ability to work anywhere, anytime, from any device, making them a truly mobile workforce.”

