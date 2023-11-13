The Association for Black and Minority Engineers Announces Shortlist for AFBE-UK Awards 2023

The Association for Black and Minority Engineers (AFBE-UK), a non-for-profit social enterprise set up to inspire people of Black and Minority Ethnic origin in Engineering has announced the finalists for its Diversity and Inclusion Awards. The winners of the awards will be revealed at 6pm on Thursday, November 23 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen. The Awards principal sponsor is BP and Platinum sponsor is Mercedes PETRONAS F1.

AFBE-UK promotes higher achievements in education and engineering careers. The organisation promotes diversity through programmes and activities which are led by exceptional professionals.

More than 500 people have registered to attend the sold out AFBE-UK Awards and gala night where Graeme Gordon, VP of Production at BP will deliver the keynote speech.

The nominees for each category and the sponsors are:

STEM Champion of the Year, sponsored by Wood plc

Dr Margi Vilnay – Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering and Director of Public Engagement and Outreach for the School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee

Isabella Mascarenhas – Vice President, Grass Roots Education & Social Impact, RS Group Plc

Dr Urenna Adegbotolu – NextGen Programme Co-ordinator, AFBE-UK

Young BME Professional of the Year, sponsored by Leonardo

Emmanuel Afolabi – Civil Engineer, Ramboll

Mohammad Taher – Aerodrome Systems Specialist, Heathrow Airport

Abi Tetteh – Engineering Manager, Hybrid Bill Technical Team, Bechtel Corporation

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering

Barry Nicol – Director, PMO – Eastern Hemisphere, Champion X

Nike Amiaka – Technical Professional Leader – Safety, KBR

Sarah Piscitelli – Associate Director, Rail Stations, WSP (UK)

BME Leader of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Air Force

Tosha Nembhard – Programme Director – Aerospace Engineering, University of Leicester

Amitoj Singh – Operations Director, Ethical Power Connections

Stephen Fernandez – Director, Midlands Civil & Structural Leader, Arup

Company of the Year, sponsored by SSE plc

Bechtel Corporation

Niyo Group

WSP UK Ltd

The event which has been held biennially since 2012 is set to showcase inspirational stories of success despite the odds.

Isabella Mascarenhas, the Vice President, Grass Roots Education & Social Impact at RS Components said:

“RS Grassroots is delighted to sponsor AFBE-UK Gala & Awards 2023 as part of our corporate partnership with AFBE. RS is committed to highlighting and championing exceptional engineers, innovators and technologists and to doing our part to diversify the talent pipeline into the profession. We are excited and honoured to share in this joyous celebration of engineering excellence.”

Squadron Leader Amir Khan Special Engagement Team Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Ryal Air Force (RAF) also had this to say:

“The RAF has a reputation for excellence. Our core values Respect Integrity Service and Excellence are intrinsic to who we are and what we do. We are an inclusive organisation that prides itself on making everyone feel welcome. We are one team committed to inspiring others through our positivity and personal example of excellence. We are focused on inspiring and motivating the next generation from all demographics“.

In addition to the 5 Key Awards on the night, there will also be a Special Appreciation Award sponsored by RS Grassroots and an AFBE-UK Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by Harbour Energy.

The event will also be streamed on the night.

Published in