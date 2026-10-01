The Beacon: Developing Skills for the Future in Brecon

NPTC Group of Colleges continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing industry-relevant education through the opening of The Beacon, a new college site created through the transformation of the former Old Library on Ship Street in Brecon. This investment is not only about enhancing facilities, but also about creating opportunities for learners to gain the knowledge, confidence and practical experience needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Situated in the heart of Brecon, The Beacon has been thoughtfully redeveloped to provide a modern and accessible learning environment that reflects both the heritage of the town and the needs of today’s industries. The space has been designed to support high-quality teaching, hands-on learning and employer-focused experiences that prepare students for their next steps.

Delivered in partnership with Andrew Scott Ltd, the project highlights the value of collaboration in creating facilities that meet both educational and industry needs. Their involvement has helped ensure the building is fit for purpose, forward-looking and capable of supporting the next generation of skilled professionals.

The name ‘The Beacon’, was chosen by staff from across NPTC Group of Colleges and reflects both its location beneath Pen y Fan within the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and its role as a source of inspiration, opportunity and learning for the community it serves.

The Beacon was officially opened on September 30, 2026 at a launch event attended by local stakeholders. The event featured speeches from Mark Dacey, Chief Executive of NPTC Group of Colleges and Angharad-Bryn Jones, Headteacher of Ysgol Penmaes. Attendees were given a tour of the new facilities, followed by a community open evening where prospective students and local residents had the opportunity to explore the campus, meet staff and discover the range of courses and learning opportunities available.

The Beacon will host a diverse range of provision, including Health, Social and Childcare, and Foundation Studies, alongside flexible teaching and learning spaces. The building will also feature enterprise-focused facilities and dedicated business development space, creating opportunities for students to engage with employers, develop commercial awareness and gain practical experience in a professional environment.

The opening of The Beacon further strengthens NPTC Group of Colleges’ presence in Brecon, complementing its existing sites at Watton Mount, Y Gaer, The CWTCH and Penlan. Together, these facilities provide learners and the wider community with access to a broad range of education, training and support services across the town.

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer of NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“The Beacon represents an important investment in learners, employers and the future of our communities. By providing modern facilities and specialist, employer-informed training, we are creating more opportunities for people to develop the skills, experience and confidence needed to progress into employment, further study and lifelong learning.”

The central location of The Beacon strengthens the connection between the College and the local community, making education more visible and accessible while encouraging collaboration with local businesses and organisations.

As part of NPTC Group of Colleges’ wider programme of investment, The Beacon reflects a commitment to delivering modern, employer-focused education and ensuring learners are equipped with the skills and experience needed for future success.

Through continued investment in facilities such as The Beacon, NPTC Group of Colleges is investing in people, opportunity and the long-term prosperity of Brecon and the wider region.