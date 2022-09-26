The ESCP Finance Society Successfully closes the ninth edition of the Banking Trek in London and Paris

The ESCP Finance Society (EFS) successfully completed the ninth edition of its annual Banking Trek. For the first time since COVID-19, the Banking Trek took place at the offices of participating institutions in London and Paris. It was also the very first multi-city event since the EFS was established.

The EFS Banking Trek is the flagship event of the society, and offers a one-week immersion in leading financial institutions operating within investment banking, private debt, asset management, sales and trading, and private equity. The Banking Trek combines exclusive networking opportunities with case studies, training, and employee insights in order to connect ESCP Business School students with top professionals and prepare them for competitive entry into the finance industry.

This year, twenty-three ESCP students from the BSc in Management, Master in Management, and Specialised Masters across four campuses were selected from over one hundred applications to travel to London and Paris. Participating institutions were:

The Banking Trek was led by Paolo Cerciello, Onkar Kharadkar, Aya Abied, Caroline Kennedy, Pietro Comello, Lorenzo Della Pasqua, Bilal Aït-Aoudia, and David Sigant-Boatman.

The Finance Society

The ESCP Finance Society is one of the oldest student societies at ESCP Business School and is headquartered in London with members and events across all ESCP campuses. With four asset-coverage teams, fifty-five full-time members, and more than three hundred alumni working in finance, the EFS connects students with exclusive events, research articles, and resources to help them break into finance.

Applications for the ESCP Finance Society have opened for this year and will close on September 25th.

