The future’s looking green for former student Deaglan

Former @BordersCollege student Deaglan Lightfoot has his sights firmly focused on a greener future for his clients, having recently set up his business DL Electrical and Renewables, based in Hawick.

Deaglan attended Borders College on the SECTT Electrical Installation course in 2014 as a Modern Apprentice to local borders electrical contractor John Rae Ltd. This allowed him to fulfil his career goal, successfully gaining his SVQ Level 3 Electrical Installation at SCQF Level 7 award.

In 2018, he joined Renew Green Energy Ltd, where his passion for renewable technologies was born. Since then, he has worked on many projects across the country, developing his skills further before deciding to start up his own renewables business – an exciting venture for the young Teri.

Talking about his journey, Deaglan said:

“My desire to become a qualified electrician was made possible through my previous employment and attending Borders College as a Modern Apprentice through SECTT.

“This has created fantastic development opportunities for me over the years and will continue to do so, being self-employed.

“I am grateful for the time both employers and Borders College have invested in me and look forward to growing and establishing my business in the future.

“It’s been a busy few months since starting up the business, gaining MSC certification and working on a wide range of both electrical and renewables work.”

Electrical Installation and Engineering Lecturer Brian Kerr, who taught Deaglan at college, commented:

“Deaglan was an excellent student working collaboratively with others and, with his theory and practical studies, returned a high standard of work.

“He successfully completed the course in 2018 as a qualified electrician. I am sure going forward with his new business venture he will do very well. Best of luck for the future!”

DL Electrical & Renewables undertake all types of electrical installation, maintenance and repair work, as well as installation and repair of renewable heating and electricity generation systems.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by Telephone on: 07446 067122

The College would like to wish Deaglan all the very best in his new venture!

