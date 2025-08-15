The Hart School is celebrating a hat trick of successes as it sees a three-year high in its Sixth Form’s vocational results

The Hart School in Cannock Chase has revealed its strongest ever vocational results for its Sixth Form in three years.

And these outstanding results aren’t the only success the Creative Education Trust school is marking in this summer’s exam results.

School has also unveiled standout student A-level successes

They are coupled with exceptional A Level results from students who achieved strong results in Business, Sport, and Performing Arts, while Sociology, Fine Art, and Literature Sixth Formers achieved impressive average B grades.

Standout results include: Aaron Boden – A* Sociology, A Psychology, A History; Luca Muntean – A Maths, A Physics, A Psychology, B Biology; Eva Freeman – A* Fine Art, A* Photography, C Biology; and Lexie Poole – A* Sociology, B Maths, C Biology.

The Hart School Principal, Ms Rachael Sandham, said: “We are incredibly proud of the continued improvements in our Sixth Form, particularly in our vocational subjects.

“These achievements reflect the hard work, dedication, and talent of students and our staff.”

She added: “We look forward to continuing to build on these successes and our school vision ‘We Can, We Will, We Do’ in September, and beyond.”

Celebrations all round as Sixth Form marks record student demand for places

The hat-trick also includes record demand for Sixth Form places for the coming intake in September from both internal and external students, with places still available.

The school’s successes follow hot on the heels of the official opening of a 3 km² newly landscaped area behind the Rugeley school’s main building, as part of an ongoing multi-million-pound investment programme.

Having been under construction, behind its main building, for over 18 months, the new landscaped area was officially opened by Marc Jordan, outgoing CEO of Creative Education Trust, earlier this month.

The revamped area boasts multiple additional seating areas, improved accessibility to the school field, a reading nook, and a wildflower area to enhance the natural beauty of the Rugeley school, which sits on the edge of Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And there’s more in the pipeline.

As the school’s reputation for excellence in dance continues to flourish, the start of the new academic year will herald the opening of a new purpose-built dance studio, which all year groups will use as students can study dance at both GCSE and full-time in the Sixth Form.

Ofsted described The Hart School and Sixth Form as “inclusive, welcoming and friendly.”