The Open University and Barking & Dagenham College strengthen partnership

The Open University (OU), the UK’s largest university, and Barking & Dagenham College have announced plans to build their partnership, following the college’s successful bid to the DfE HE in FE fund, which is being deployed by the OU.

Both partners are keen to explore opportunities to collaborate around STEM research and curriculum development and making higher-level skills accessible to the wider community.

Every year Barking & Dagenham College supports 6,000 students to achieve their ambitions. In 2019, Barking & Dagenham College was chosen as one of the first 12 colleges nationally to have secured government funding to open an Institute of Technology. Launched in 2021, the East London Institute of Technology, located on the College’s Rush Green campus in Dagenham, is purpose-built for advanced technologies. The Open University’s mission is to make learning accessible to all and is currently supporting over 200,000 students based across the UK, through its world-leading distance learning.

Barking & Dagenham College successfully applied to have 3 HE programmes in STEM disciplines accredited by the OU, funded by DfE, increasing the higher-level skills offer for their local community, and supporting local employers.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by The Open University’s Viren Patel, Director of Employers and Partnerships, and Jason Turton, Chief Operating Officer, Barking & Dagenham College.

Viren Patel, Director of Employers and Partnerships, at The Open University said:

“I’m excited about the strengthened relationship between The Open University and Barking & Dagenham College. Given the combined strength and skills of the two institutions, there is great potential to significantly widen access to higher-level skills in the community as we both continue to innovate and pioneer education for all.”

Jason Turton, Chief Operating Officer at Barking & Dagenham College says:

“I am delighted that our relationship with The Open University will help to increase access to higher level skills for those in our local community; being able to access HE within a cost-effective local setting plays an important part in widening participation in higher education.”

