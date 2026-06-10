Phil Smith on the Skills England Annual Report and Skills Compass

Phil Smith, Chair of Skills England Gavin from FE News sit down to discuss the Skills England Annual report. Exploring everything from data, skills systems thinking across Government, local skills, priority industry sectors and exploring how to support more young people into work. Phil and Gavin cover a vast amount and probably unpack most of the 57 page Skills England annual report.

They discuss Skills passports, portability of skills and digital skills wallets with employers. To the direction of travel with data and labour market information to make key decisions on skills, skills gaps and future skills needs.

Phil unpacks the initial findings on the Skills Compass trial, the UK Standard Skills Classification to help create a ‘shared language of skills’ by employers and young people. The importance of UK Standard Skills Classification and the developments of a Local Skills Dashboard and why this is and important development and trial for local skills needs

It wouldn’t be an interview with Phil and Gavin if they didn’t discuss AI, the current and future skills needs, and working with key stakeholders from FutureDotNow to HM Treasury’s AI Economic Institute.

They also discuss maximising employer’s investment in skills, especially SME’s, the importance of the missing middle (Level 4 and 5) and the outcomes from the Sector Skills Needs Assessments, how the eight industrial strategy priority skills areas (plus the additional priority areas of health and social care and construction) are projected to increase by 1.8 Million by 2035, which is 24% in 10 years. With the biggest growth in jobs and skills need in construction, digital, creative and care workers.

After the recent Milburn interim review and report and the announcement of 1 Million NEETs, Phil discusses some of the ways Skills England are supporting young people into work.

Check out the full interview below: