The Sheffield College achieves Investors in Diversity Gold UK – Leaders in Diversity

The Sheffield College has achieved an award that demonstrates its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace.

The Investors in Diversity Gold UK – Leaders in Diversity is a national standard.

Organisations must show that the values of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement are embedded in the workplace to earn the accreditation.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We are really proud to have earned this award. Since embarking on our work with the National Centre for Diversity six years-ago, we have made significant progress.

“However, we are not complacent. We will continue to be relentless in ensuring that inclusion is at the heart of everything we do.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive, National Centre for Diversity, said:

“Congratulations to The Sheffield College on achieving this hard earned accreditation, which recognises its wholehearted commitment to be a truly inclusive organisation.”

The accreditation from the National Centre for Diversity follows on from the college recently ranking as the third most inclusive employer nationally.

The National Centre for Diversity’s Top 100 Most Inclusive UK Employers Index 2025 celebrates organisations that make outstanding efforts to create inclusive cultures.

The index includes business, charitable, corporate and public sector institutions. Among the further education colleges listed, The Sheffield College ranks the highest.

A number of steps have been taken by the college during the last six years affirming its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

These have included developing an action plan for equality, diversity and inclusion after seeking stakeholders’ views, and launching an equality scheme.

As part of its Equality Scheme 2025 to 2030, the college is committed to fostering an inclusive environment and equipping staff with the skills, resources and equality, diversity and inclusion knowledge to thrive.

The scheme is based on the four key themes of learning, people, sustainability and partnerships.

The college’s commitments include striving to ensure that staff reflect the rich diversity of the city, equipping staff with the skills, resources and equity, diversity and inclusion knowledge to thrive, and fostering a sense of belonging within an inclusive environment.

The college, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, provides academic, vocational and professional qualifications.

Its mission is transforming lives through learning and the curriculum offer includes apprenticeships, vocational diplomas, A Levels, T Levels, access courses, and foundation and honours degrees and has five main campuses.

Pictured: Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College.