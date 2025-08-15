The Sheffield College’s first T Level students celebrate results milestone

The Sheffield College’s first cohort of T Level students to complete their qualifications are celebrating as they prepare for the next steps of their careers.

At the college, 106 second year T Level students have finished their programmes across a range of technical subjects.

T Levels have been developed with employers and businesses to meet the needs of industry so that they prepare students for work, further training, or study.

These two-year technical qualifications offer students a mix of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during an industry placement of approximately 45 days.

Equivalent to three A Levels, the college first began offering T Levels in September 2023. Students spend 80% of their learning at college and 20% on a placement.

Matthew Goodlad, Vice Principal for Curriculum – Young People, The Sheffield College, said:

“Congratulations to our first cohort of T Level students on their success. T Levels have been developed with employers to provide students with the knowledge and skills to go further in exciting careers.”

Favour Okoh, 18, is looking forward to taking a year out before going on to study a Degree in Mental Health Nursing at Sheffield Hallam University.

Favour studied the T Level in Supporting The Adult Nursing Team and completed a work placement at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Favour said: “I am very excited about my results. I want to thank my teachers and my friends at college, they have been such a huge support and help to me.

“The course has prepared me for real life clinical situations and provided a foundation to build further knowledge on. It has provided lots of wonderful opportunities.”

Monty Campbell, 18, has secured a place at Leeds Beckett University to study cybersecurity and digital forensics.

Monty achieved a merit in the T Level in Digital Support Services and completed a work placement with FluidOne, an IT and cybersecurity company in Sheffield.

Monty said: “I have really enjoyed studying for a T Level at the college. I really like the hands on way of learning.

“I especially loved the work placement as you also get to see how an office operates, which helps you to develop your confidence and employability skills.”

Melissa Lazenby, 19, has progressed to an accountancy apprenticeship at Spectrum Social Care after achieving a merit in the T Level in Business Administration and Management.

Melissa said: “I really liked the T Level and my teachers were very helpful. I enjoyed the coursework and work placement, which was extremely valuable as I gained a much better understanding of how to be in an office environment.”

Meanwhile, Martin Chadzamira, 19, has completed the T Level in Digital Infrastructure achieving a pass and has secured a job at Aviva.

Martin, who is interested in becoming a cybersecurity consultant in the longer term, said: “I’m proud to have passed the course. I chose a T Level because I wanted a qualification that combined academic learning with real-world, hands-on experience.

“It gave me the opportunity to not only build strong technical knowledge but also apply it in practical environments, preparing me for both further study and the workplace.

“The best part of my course was my work placement at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, where I could apply what I’d learned in a real-world setting and gain insight into how IT functions in an actual workplace.

“You don’t just learn theory — you actually experience how the industry operates. For anyone who wants to get career-ready while still keeping their academic options open, T Levels are a fantastic choice.”

Martin added: “The college has been incredibly supportive, providing modern facilities, industry-standard tools, and connections to work placements. The tutors have been approachable and encouraging. A massive Thank You to my tutors and careers advisors.”

T Levels are offered in 11 subject areas: animal care, automotive and motor vehicle, building technologies, business, childcare, engineering, fashion and textiles, health and social care, IT and computing, media and science.

As part of their course, some T Level students have benefited from international industry placements. Last year, T Level business and construction students worked on projects in Bali and Fiji.

Pictured: Favour Okoh, 18, is looking forward to going onto university to study nursing after successfully completing a T Level. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.