The top 10 cities for kick-starting a career in the UK

Business Name Generator has analysed 30 cities around the UK to determine which locations are the best for launching a career.

Southampton is crowned the best city in the UK for kickstarting a career, with 197 entry-level positions per 10,000 people

Coventry is the worst city in the UK for getting on the job ladder, with starting salaries averaging £23,614

Business expert provides top tips for landing a first job

According to a new study, 85% of young people in the UK feel they need to relocate for better job opportunities. But, which cities across the country are the best for those looking to kick-start their career?

Business Name Generator has analysed 30 cities across the UK to determine the best places for getting on the job ladder. The study looked at factors such as the number of entry-level jobs available, the average entry-level starting salary, and the unemployment rate in each city. It also takes into account the cost of living in each location, including the price of rent, public transport, and going out.

The full research can be viewed here: https://businessnamegenerator.com/best-cities-for-kickstarting-your-career/

Southampton is crowned the best city in the UK for kickstarting a career

Taking the crown as the best city in the UK for those looking to kick-start their career is Southampton. There are plenty of opportunities available in the port city, with 197 entry-level jobs per 10,000 people, and the average starting salary in Southampton is £30,914. The city is also relatively affordable, with public transport passes averaging £50 per month, and meals out costing around £17.

Manchester has come in second place, offering the most entry-level jobs of any city, with 285 per 10,000 people currently available. The average entry-level salary is also slightly higher here than in Southampton, at £31,666, though the cost of living is significantly higher.

In third place is another northern city, Preston. Rents are as low as £775 per month for a one-bed flat in the city, and going out averages £14 for a meal and drink. The city also enjoys low unemployment rates of 3.3%.

Rank City No. of entry-level jobs per 10,000 people Avg. entry-level starting salary Unemployment rate Cost of a 1-bed apartment in city centre Cost of monthly public transport Cost of going out (meal + drink) 1 Southampton 197 £30,914 3.4% £915 £50 £17 2 Manchester 285 £31,666 5.1% £1,179 £80 £20 3 Preston 148 £29,880 3.3% £775 £52 £14 4 Blackpool 109 £32,462 4.9% £675 £56 £13 5 Plymouth 105 £30,269 3.3% £1,000 £56 £16 6 Reading 162 £29,459 2.8% £1,235 £66 £24 7 Swansea 79 £31,200 3.3% £800 £72 £22 8 Edinburgh 97 £30,900 2.4% £1,277 £62 £20 9 Derby 137 £29,139 4.9% £650 £58 £21 10 Belfast 114 £29,355 3.5% £913 £60 £24

Coventry is the worst city in the UK for getting on the job ladder

According to the study, the worst city to start a career in is Coventry. The city offers the lowest average entry-level salary of all locations in the study, at £23,614. Coventry also has one of the highest levels of unemployment in the country, with rates at 5.7%.

Southend-on-Sea comes in second, with just 76 entry-level jobs available per 10,000 people. Despite offering the highest entry-level salary (£36,913), London rounds off the top three worst cities, thanks to how expensive it is. Rent is around £2,227 per month for a one-bed apartment, and a public transport pass will set residents back as much as £195 per month.

Rank City No. of entry-level jobs per 10,000 people Avg. entry-level starting salary Unemployment rate Cost of a 1-bed apartment in city centre Cost of monthly public transport Cost of going out (meal + drink) 1 Coventry 102 £23,614 5.7% £1,625 £52 £17 2 Southend-on-Sea 76 £32,400 3.2% n/a £45 £23 3 London 101 £36,913 4.7% £2,227 £195 £26 4 Liverpool 49 £29,267 5.5% £838 £68 £20 5 Birmingham 80 £31,992 6.9% £972 £60 £19 6 Nottingham 60 £28,397 4.3% £975 £76 £16 7 Luton 107 £30,376 5.8% £1,013 £68 £21 8 Bristol 108 £27,665 2.8% £1,394 £84 £20 9 Cardiff 71 £28,025 3.8% £933 £55 £18 10 Bradford 100 £29,036 6.5% £600 £57 £14

On how to land your first job, Katrina Haggarty, Head of Content from Business Name Generator says:

“No matter where you are in the world, there’s bound to be competition in the job market, especially if you’re just starting out in your career. With this in mind, you need to make sure you stand out from the crowd. This might be finding unique ways to showcase the expertise you already have, or developing a few new technical skills to set you apart from the rest.

“Networking and building your professional brand online can also help, so take time to work on your LinkedIn profile, look for networking events in your local area, and speak with friends and peers in case they might know someone who is hiring.

“The best way to promote yourself to an employer is with a strong CV, so make sure this is up-to-date. Even if you don’t have a lot of work experience, you can still discuss the skills you’ve learned elsewhere, for example through university, extra-curricular activities, or volunteer work.

“Once you do start landing interviews, take time to research the business and the specifics of the role. Come prepared for the interview, and be ready to show the business exactly why you’re best suited to them.”