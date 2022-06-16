The University of Manchester launches Transformative Oncology MSc as talent shortage harms cancer industry

The University of Manchester has launched a new Transformative Oncology MSc that is delivered entirely online.

The course, which is also available as a PGDip and PGCert, will enable more medical professionals to access oncology training, helping to plug a significant talent shortage in this field. According to a government report, 52% of cancer service leaders have stated that workforce shortages are having a negative impact on patient care.

In 2020, there were an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide. There is a global need to better understand the underlying biology of cancer and the diversity of tumours and patients through multidisciplinary, innovative approaches. Adopting a holistic view to develop personalised strategies for cancer treatment is vital.

This pioneering, patient-focussed course brings together the excellence and global approach of The University of Manchester, The Manchester Cancer Research Centre and The Christie Hospital, among other organisations, to empower learners to take the next step in their career.

Applications are open now, with the course beginning in September 2022. It is a part-time course, with a workload of approximately 15-20 hours per week – it will take between one and three years to complete the PGCert, two-four years to complete a PGDip, and up to three-five years to complete the MSc.

The course is delivered fully online. The flexible, virtual learning model is considered essential so that participants can complete the qualification around their existing jobs.

Dr Suzanne Johnson, the course director, said:

“I have been working together with the brightest minds in oncology here in Manchester, both scientists and clinicians, to put together a series of units which are research-led, clinically relevant and medically applicable.

“This course is designed to provide learners with the skills and knowledge to transform outcomes for patients with cancer. It is structured in a way which makes the learning journey flexible and agile so people can directly integrate studies into their working practises.

“With one-in-two people in the UK likely to get cancer in their lifetime, and a workforce shortage impacting on the quality of cancer care, we are proud to be answering the call for better talent pathways into the field of oncology.”

The Transformative Oncology MSc is open to those with an honour’s degree (minimum Upper Second) or overseas equivalent in: medicine, dentistry or subjects allied to medicine, such as biosciences, nursing or pharmacy.

Click here to find out more or to apply: www.manchester.ac.uk/transformativeoncology

