Tiphereth hold first-ever celebration of success thanks to College’s Skills Accreditation Programme

Tiphereth’s first-ever celebration of success recently took place for the students who had completed their courses on the Skills Accreditation Programme with @BordersCollege.

It was held recently in Tiphereth’s main hall and the turnout was overwhelming! So many of the student’s parents, family and carers were able to come along with staff and other members and there was a real buzz in the air.

The ceremony was launched with a traditional Camphill song, led by Tiphereth’s Finance Manager Peter Beaven, with the whole audience joining in. Tiphereth’s Skills for Growth Coordinator Carey Leslie delivered a short speech, talking about all the hard work the students had undertaken while also thanking the amazing tutors and the other garden group co-workers.

Staff took to the stage to welcome the students. The Cookery students had completed a course in following a recipe and had spent many months honing their culinary skills. They used their skills to cater for two events, the Supported Living Valentine’s Day Social and the Parents and Carers Forum Social Dinner.

The successful students included Andrew Howard, Chris MacDonald, Gregor Manson, Catriona Hodder, Craig Heatly, Daniel Houliston, Ruairi Mitchison and Alistair Holligan. They all took to the stage to receive their framed certificates.

Dora Kalenderian was then welcomed as the new Skills for Growth Coordinator, who will continue with the students that are still working on their courses and help to enrol lots of new students for next year.

Borders College SAP Advisor Liz King commented:

“It has been a pleasure to support Carey Leslie, Skills for Growth Coordinator, to deliver the Skills Accreditation Programme and to recognise the learner’s achievements in their chosen units.

“Carey has worked with several groups of learners, developing and assessing their skills and knowledge in subjects ranging from Cookery to Horticulture.

“The first group of learners completed their Cookery unit in June 2022. Their fantastic online portfolios evidenced practice, progress and development of cookery and food presentation skills. The ceremony provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate these achievements.

“Plans for more learners to undertake units are now underway, with potential choices such as pottery, computer skills and developing a hobby.“

After the ceremony, everyone stayed around to have a chat, drink refreshments and look through the student’s portfolios but the highlight of the day came when the last of the cookery students, Ruairi Mitchison, burst through the door. He had been held up but arrived just in time for the end of the ceremony. Everyone retook their seats and he got the biggest applause of the day!

Well done to all the students for their hard work and dedication.

