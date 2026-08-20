Technical education for every learner: LDE UTC’s GCSE results show the future already in action 

Every learner studied and passed at least one technical subject, while more than three quarters of all GCSE grades were at grade 4 or above.

London Design & Engineering UTC is celebrating outstanding Key Stage 4 outcomes that demonstrate how technical education, academic qualifications and meaningful employer engagement can work together from the age of 14.

Key results

60% of Engineering learners achieved the highest grades, with a 100% pass rate

66% achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths, exceeding last year’s national average

86% achieved grade 4 or above in English

72% achieved grade 4 or above in maths

Computer Science achieved a 100% pass rate, with 33% securing the highest grades

67% of Triple Science learners achieved the highest grades

More than 75% of all GCSE grades were at grade 4 or above

These results reflect Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s ambition to introduce new technical pathways from age 14, combining core academic subjects with technical learning, work experience and employer connections. The Government aims to begin introducing the pathways from September 2028.

LDE UTC has been developing this approach for more than a decade. Through IndEX, the Industry and Educators Exchange, teachers identify the concepts learners need to master and work with professionals who demonstrate how that knowledge is applied in the real world.

Employer involvement is embedded in teaching rather than added as a separate careers programme. Teachers retain responsibility for subject knowledge, curriculum design and academic standards, while professionals provide authentic context by showing where knowledge is used, why it matters and how it shapes decisions beyond school.

Learners tackle real challenges, meet professionals, experience workplaces and develop the communication, confidence and behaviours sought by leading employers. They do not simply hear that their learning will be useful one day; they meet people using it now.

Geoffrey Fowler, CEO and Principal of LDE UTC, said:

“I could not be prouder of our learners, teachers and support staff. These results reflect the determination of young people who have embraced every opportunity, the expertise of teachers who make learning purposeful and memorable, and the dedication of support staff who ensure learners have the confidence and help they need to succeed. This is a whole-community achievement. Our teachers deliver the knowledge, professionals help make it real, and our support staff help learners overcome barriers and achieve their potential.”

At the heart of this year’s English success is Kate Kelly, English Lead Practitioner, who combines high academic expectations with teaching that brings language and literature to life. Overall, 86% of learners achieved grade 4 or above in English, while Kate’s 16-learner English Literature class achieved ALPS Grade 1, the highest ALPS performance band. ALPS measures outcomes against those expected from learners’ prior attainment.

This progress is particularly significant because many learners join LDE UTC seeking a fresh start after becoming disengaged from their previous experience of school. Some arrive lacking confidence in academic subjects or unable to see how English, maths and science connect to their future.

LDE UTC changes that relationship by making the purpose of learning visible.

Through IndEX, English concepts are connected to professional practice. Learners see how language is used to communicate, persuade, interpret complex information, understand audiences and tell compelling stories.

That sense of purpose strengthens participation and progress. Attendance is well above the national average and behaviour is exceptional, with learners motivated to demonstrate their abilities to the professionals and employers working with the college.

When learners are present, engaged and motivated, teachers have more time to teach, producing exceptional progress and outstanding grades.

Kate Kelly said:

“Many learners join us wanting a fresh start. English may not initially be the subject they are most excited about, and some arrive believing they are simply not good at it. Our job is to change that belief without lowering the academic challenge. We teach the knowledge, vocabulary and analytical skills they need, while helping them understand why those things matter. When professionals demonstrate how language is interpreted, shaped and used, ideas that once felt abstract become real. Tone, audience, purpose and persuasion stop being simply examination terms and become concepts learners recognise in everyday professional life. I am incredibly proud of their progress and phenomenal grades. Who knew English could be so exciting?”

Maths also produced strong results, with 72% of learners achieving grade 4 or above. Classes led by Halima and Rhys, covering 51 of the college’s 91 learners, achieved ALPS Grades 1 and 2, placing their performance within the highest national bands.

Individual achievements were equally impressive. Pavel and Amelia each achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s. Jake achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s, while Ray achieved two grade 9s and eight grade 8s. Mikolaj achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 6s. Devashya achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 6s.

Geoffrey Fowler added:

“The connection is clear. When learners understand the purpose of what they are studying, attendance, engagement and behaviour improve, creating the conditions for exceptional progress and grades. Purpose drives participation, and participation drives progress. Kate does not make English easier. She makes learners want to rise to its challenge. An engineer needs to communicate complex information, a designer needs to understand an audience and a project manager needs to explain and persuade. Technical education does not mean less English. It helps young people understand why English is so important.”

Most of this cohort are only 16 and have not yet reached their final education or employment destinations. They will now continue into Key Stage 5, developing the qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience that will ultimately lead to university, apprenticeships, skilled employment and successful careers.

At this stage, success means securing the qualifications that open doors while developing the experience and confidence to walk through them.

Anne Heal, Chair of Governors at LDE UTC, said: