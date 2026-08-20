Congratulations to BTEC students receiving their Level 2 results today 

20 August 2026, London: Today, 195,932 BTEC Level 2 results are being issued to students in schools and colleges across the UK. These students, the majority of whom are aged 14 to 16 and taking vocational qualifications in a school setting, are awarded grades ranging from a Distinction* to a Pass.

This year, 154,057 results are being issued for Pearson’s BTEC Tech Awards, which are studied alongside GCSEs. By combining academic, technical and vocational learning, young people can build on their individual talents and ambitions, while developing the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress into apprenticeships, work or further education.

This year, students in schools and colleges across the UK successfully completed BTEC Level 2 qualifications across a range of subjects, including:

40,072 in Health and Social Care

in Health and Social Care 34,515 in Sport

Sport 26,34 in Business

in Business 21,552 in Information and Creative Technology

in Information and Creative Technology 15,572 in Performing Arts

in Performing Arts 10,705 in Media

in Media 9,808 in Music

in Music 9,037 in Travel & Tourism

in Travel & Tourism 4,742 in Art & Design

in Art & Design 4,469 in Early Years

Pearson’s BTECs are future-focused and globally recognised qualifications. Developed with employers, industry experts, colleges and other further education providers, they help students build the knowledge and skills needed for continued study, apprenticeships and employment.

BTECs are part of Pearson’s portfolio of vocational and technical qualifications, which enable learners to develop the knowledge and skills employers need in sectors vital to the UK’s future, including health and social care, engineering, construction and technology.

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“Congratulations to all the students who received their BTEC Level 2 results today. By combining academic study with vocational and technical learning, they have developed a great combination of knowledge, skills, and experience that will help them take their next steps with confidence.

Today’s results are also a reminder of the strong foundation we have in vocational and technical education in the UK. There is a clear demand for high-quality technical and vocational qualifications for 14 to 16-year-olds that reflect their interests, strengths, and ambitions, and put them on a successful path to work.

As the Government looks to expand access to these pathways, we have an opportunity to build on what we know works: trusted qualifications, high-quality teaching, strong employer engagement and clear routes into further study, apprenticeships and employment.”