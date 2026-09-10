Universal Pixels Joins Buckinghamshire College Group’s Growing Network of Cornerstone Employers

Buckinghamshire College Group is delighted to welcome Universal Pixels as its latest Cornerstone Employer for the T Level in Media Production, further strengthening the College’s growing network of employer partners dedicated to developing future talent and creating meaningful industry experiences for students.

Universal Pixels, an award-winning provider of specialist LED screen and video equipment for theatre productions, music touring, film and TV, and live events, has become a valued employer partner of Buckinghamshire College Group and plays an active role in supporting technical education and student development.

Learners studying the T Level in Media Production have benefited from industry placement opportunities with the company, gaining valuable workplace experience while developing skills in a business that supports clients across live events, broadcast, film and entertainment.

Stuart Walton, Head of People & Sustainability at Universal Pixels, said:

“Having supported Buckinghamshire College Group T Level students through almost 3,000 hours of industry placements over the last 18 months, becoming a Cornerstone Employer is the natural next step. We look forward to bringing further value to the partnership by sitting on the Employer Board, running masterclasses and helping shape course content around what industry actually needs. Grassroots collaboration between education and industry is vital to developing the people and skills of the future, and we’re delighted to contribute to that in our local community.”

Ian Harper, Executive Director of Business Development at Buckinghamshire College Group, added:

“Cornerstone Employers play a vital role in helping us bridge the gap between education and industry. Universal Pixels has been generous in its support of the College’s students, giving them unrivalled insight into the services an award-winning business provides internationally to the live music, television, theatre and events sectors. We’re looking forward to building on our partnership in the years ahead and helping prepare students to join this fast-paced and exciting industry.”

Yose Dutto, Warehouse Manager at Universal Pixels, praised the students who have completed placements with the company:

“We have been so impressed with the passion of all the students who have come to us for their Industry Placements. Everyone gets involved, is genuinely interested and willing to learn. They are respectful, use their initiative and ask questions when unsure about anything. The students are interested in what we are doing and are always keen to help, even when it’s a bit repetitive. They understand the impact that even the smallest task can have on our overall operations. They even asked to come into work during half term, showing strong commitment to both Universal Pixels and their work placement programme. When we are hiring, we look for people with the right work ethic and, from what we have seen so far, the students have this. Not only are they gaining valuable workplace experience, but they are also a great help to the team.”

As Buckinghamshire College Group’s network of Cornerstone Employers continues to grow, partnerships with employers such as Universal Pixels are helping to expand the opportunities available to students. By working closely with leading employers across a variety of sectors, the College is ensuring learners gain meaningful industry experience, develop essential workplace skills and build the confidence needed to progress into successful careers. In turn, employer partners benefit from access to emerging talent and the opportunity to help shape the future workforce.