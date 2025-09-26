Top 10 school to showcase new ‘inclusion centre’ and celebrate transition strategy at open event

ONE of Wales’s best-performing schools is set to showcase its focus on student wellbeing, inclusive learning, and the transition from primary to secondary education.

Ysgol Eirias in Colwyn Bay will open its doors to prospective learners and their families on Tuesday September 30 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the school’s outstanding facilities, meet dedicated staff, hear from current pupils, and gain a real sense of the warm and welcoming community at Eirias.

Headteacher Zoe Evans will deliver talks at 5pm and 6.30pm in the school hall.

She said: “We are very proud of the nurturing environment we provide here at Ysgol Eirias. The emotional and physical wellbeing of our learners is at the heart of everything we do, and that includes supporting pupils and their families through the important transition from primary to secondary school.”

Ysgol Eirias takes pride in its wellbeing and transition strategy developed in partnership with local headteachers. This collaborative approach ensures that the move from Year 6 to Year 7 is viewed as a journey – for both children and families – rather than a single step.

“We have been working closely with our cluster of primary schools over several years to refine the transition process,” said Mrs Evans.

“Regular meetings between headteachers, senior leaders, and staff have allowed us to build on strong relationships and make sure young people feel ready, supported, and excited about the next stage of their education.”

The school’s commitment to excellence has been recognised nationally, with Ysgol Eirias named among the Top 10 Sunday Times ‘Parent Power’ high-performing schools in Wales.

Their open evenings typically attract between 700 and 800 visitors, with departments offering sample activities, tours, and opportunities to speak to staff about areas such as Additional Learning Needs (ALN), inclusion, and transition.

The breadth of facilities is also a highlight. Ysgol Eirias boasts outstanding sports provision, including The Barn, gym and stadium.

The school has also developed a progressive outdoor learning environment and recently unveiled a new Inclusion Centre – a quiet sensory space offering additional provision for young people with ALN and vulnerabilities.

“The facilities reflect our progressive nature, but what makes them truly special is how they’re used to enrich learning and wellbeing,” added Mrs Evans.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in participation in extracurricular activities – from rugby, football, and gymnastics through to cooking and wellbeing sessions – which is fantastic for confidence, friendships, and enjoyment.”

Ysgol Eirias is also piloting innovative support for vulnerable pupils with low attendance or those struggling to re-engage with mainstream education, particularly post-Covid.

Pont Perthyn is a new, flexible learning provision, designed to support learners experiencing school-based anxiety and emotional barriers to attendance. It forms part of the school’s inclusive ethos – Cynefin Eirias – which ensures every student feels they belong and can succeed.

The initiative provides short, bitesize lessons in small groups, creating a welcoming environment that helps learners reintegrate. This, alongside targeted campaigns and incentives, will support an increase in attendance, which has already seen a 3% rise over the last year.

“We want every child to thrive, not only academically but socially and emotionally,” said Mrs Evans.

“Our open evening is the perfect chance to see how Eirias is achieving that – and to feel the special sense of community that makes us who we are.”