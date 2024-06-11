Trinity College London Unveils ISE Digital: A Flexible and Fully-Digital Four-Skills English Language Qualification

Trinity College London (Trinity) has launched ISE Digital, an innovative and fully digital version of their Integrated Skills in English (ISE) qualification. Embracing new technology capabilities and pedagogical advancements, the ISE Digital exam is one of the shortest regulated four-skills tests available, taking just 105 minutes, offers rapid digital results delivery and on-demand booking access.

Candidates have the flexibility to take the test assessing proficiency in the four key language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing, either at an exam centre, or choose to take it remotely from home by the end of the year. Regulated by Ofqual, ISE Digital provides a comprehensive and convenient solution for learners, educators, and institutions seeking a reliable measure of English language proficiency for academic, professional, and immigration purposes.

One of the standout features of ISE Digital is its rapid turnaround time. With results available within 3-5 days, candidates can swiftly progress with their academic or professional plans without long waiting periods. The immediacy of secure digital certificates, accessible via weblink, PDF, or QR code, ensures that institutions and employers can verify results instantly, streamlining application and hiring processes.

ISE Digital stands out with its unique features and innovations. Candidates will receive recognition for their achievements in each language skill and can retake a single module within 90 days if they wish to improve their overall score. Every candidate will receive a score and certificate, with marks ranging from zero to 150 and a corresponding CEFR level from A1 to C2 along with diagnostic feedback to show them where they might need to improve. A ‘Not yet A1’ score is also possible.

Emphasising each learner’s individual journey, the test modules are adaptive, adjusting to the candidate’s proficiency level to provide a personalised assessment experience. The exam tasks mirror real-life communication scenarios, fostering practical language skills useful in professional and academic settings. In the Speaking module, learners can choose a topic of conversation that is meaningful to them.

ISE Digital is designed to appeal to a wide audience, including state and private secondary schools, private language schools, and higher education institutions. Trinity will offer extensive support for educators and institutions, including a range of interactive example tasks and practice resources to aid exam preparation. Educators will also have access to comprehensive module reports providing detailed insights into candidates’ strengths and areas for improvement.

Erez Tocker, Chief Executive of Trinity College London, states:

“ISE Digital represents a significant advancement in English language assessment, combining innovative features, convenience, and comprehensive feedback to support learners in achieving their language proficiency goals. What truly sets it apart is the integration of academic rigor with practical, real-life language skills assessment.”

“With this launch, Trinity reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible English language qualifications that meet the evolving needs of learners and educators worldwide.”