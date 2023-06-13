TTS Talking campaign is shortlisted for 3 awards at the UK Content Awards

Industry-leading educational supplier, TTS, is celebrating being shortlisted for multiple awards at the 2023 UK Content Awards. The shortlisting is in recognition of the TTS Talking Content Series, comprising of thought-leadership webinars and more recently, a CPD accredited podcast series.

Announced as finalists in the following three categories: Podcast Campaign of the Year, Best Content Series and B2B Content Campaign of the Year, TTS will be up against brands such as Superdrug, Bupa, Boots UK and Brita Group.

The TTS Talking podcast series, which launched in January 2023. was developed to deliver practical insights and guidance to enhance the learning outcomes of children worldwide, offering bitesize and accessible bursts of inspiration to support teachers’ everyday work.

Series 1, hosted by Early Years Consultant Alistair Bryce-Clegg, focused on outdoor learning, sharing guidance and insights on topics such as learning through risk, sustainability, and the Forest School approach. Series 2, hosted by Early Years Educator and Trainer Alice Sharp, explores the importance of play-based learning in developing key skills, covering topics such as speech and language development, imaginative play and intergenerational practice.

Alistair Bryce-Clegg, said:

“The TTS Talking campaigns bring a global perspective to the Early Year’s community. The content provides access to inspirational thought leaders who are at the very forefront of research and thinking.

This not only provides confirmation of the effective strategies that we use to support children’s development but also positively challenges our pedagogy and practice to ensure that we continue as a profession to reflect and grow in our rapidly changing world.”

Vibha Hardaker, Sales and Marketing Director at TTS, adds:

“We are absolutely delighted that our TTS Talking series has been shortlisted at the UK Content Awards. Supporting educators with the resources and training they need to enrich children’s learning opportunities is at the heart of everything we do at TTS. Our CPD accredited podcasts are released as bitesize, inspirational episodes to align with busy schedules and support teacher’s day-to-day routines.

“Being shortlisted for these awards is a real honour and I know the whole team are very proud.”

The UK Content Awards celebrate excellence in content marketing and rewards agencies, in-house teams and individuals who are creating innovative, exceptional content that attracts, informs and engages the intended audience.

The UK Content Awards will be presented live at a gala dinner and awards ceremony at The Montcalm Marble Arch in London on Thursday, 13th July 2023.

