From education to employment
The top 10 universities in London where you are most likely to get hired by a tech giant 

FE News Editor April 13, 2022
0 Comments
FAB EPA2022

Key findings: 

  • UAL alumni are most likely to get hired by Amazon (226), Accenture (292), and Apple (188).
  • Instagram (23 alumni) and Netflix (55 alumni) also hire more UAL alumni than any other London university. 
  • Universities in London have the most alumni working at tech giants with over 27k alumni from London universities.
  • London universities make up 60% of the top 10 list of UK universities that the world’s biggest tech companies hire from. 

The University of the Arts London ranked in the top 10 London universities to get hired by a tech giant with 1,416 of their alumni now working for one of the world’s biggest tech companies.  

Ranking University Number of Alumni
1The London School of Economics and Political Science3,378
2University College London2,454
3London Business School2,403
4Imperial College London2,358
5King’s College London1,637
6University of Westminster1,424
7University of the Arts London1,416
8Queen Mary University of London1,308
9Middlesex University1,167
10Kingston University1,109

Which tech giants do prefer University of Arts London alumni? 

UAL alumni are most likely to get hired by Amazon (226), Accenture (292), and Apple (188). Instagram (23 alumni) and Netflix (55 alumni) also hire more UAL alumni than any other London university. 

Name of companyNumber of Alumni
Amazon226
Accenture191
Apple188
Google147
IBM127
Microsoft91
Netflix55
Oracle47
YouTube43
Facebook42
Samsung Electronics39
Cisco37
Dell Technologies26
Huawei26
SAP26
Instagram23
Uber21
Intel Corporation20
Alibaba Group15
LG Electronics11
Tencent10
JD.COM4

Methodology

  • Researchers at TonerGiant analysed the LinkedIn profiles of 501,006 employees at the world’s 26 most valuable tech companies which we sourced from brandirectory.com.
  • For each employee, they identified which university they graduated from at various degree levels.
  • Some companies in our analysis (e.g. YouTube) were considered independently of their parent companies.
  • Our analysis includes every university in the UK and the top 100 public and top 100 private universities in the USA.
  • All educational blueprints are sourced from LinkedIn’s company and university profile pages and are correct as of January 2021.
Published in: Education, Employability
FE News Editor

