The top 10 universities in London where you are most likely to get hired by a tech giant 

Key findings:

UAL alumni are most likely to get hired by Amazon (226), Accenture (292), and Apple (188).

The University of the Arts London ranked in the top 10 London universities to get hired by a tech giant with 1,416 of their alumni now working for one of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Ranking University Number of Alumni 1 The London School of Economics and Political Science 3,378 2 University College London 2,454 3 London Business School 2,403 4 Imperial College London 2,358 5 King’s College London 1,637 6 University of Westminster 1,424 7 University of the Arts London 1,416 8 Queen Mary University of London 1,308 9 Middlesex University 1,167 10 Kingston University 1,109

Which tech giants do prefer University of Arts London alumni?

Name of company Number of Alumni Amazon 226 Accenture 191 Apple 188 Google 147 IBM 127 Microsoft 91 Netflix 55 Oracle 47 YouTube 43 Facebook 42 Samsung Electronics 39 Cisco 37 Dell Technologies 26 Huawei 26 SAP 26 Instagram 23 Uber 21 Intel Corporation 20 Alibaba Group 15 LG Electronics 11 Tencent 10 JD.COM 4

Methodology

Researchers at TonerGiant analysed the LinkedIn profiles of 501,006 employees at the world’s 26 most valuable tech companies which we sourced from brandirectory.com.

For each employee, they identified which university they graduated from at various degree levels.

Some companies in our analysis (e.g. YouTube) were considered independently of their parent companies.

Our analysis includes every university in the UK and the top 100 public and top 100 private universities in the USA.

All educational blueprints are sourced from LinkedIn's company and university profile pages and are correct as of January 2021.

