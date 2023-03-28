UCG memorial to Daniel Omari Smith

United Colleges Group (UCG) was honoured to unveil a special plaque at a memorial event as a tribute to a much-loved former student who tragically lost his life, aged just 22.

Daniel Omari Smith was an electrician studying at the College of North West London (CNWL) — a fitting career for someone who lit up the lives of everyone who met him and warmed their hearts with his energy and enthusiasm.

But in May 2010 Daniel’s life was cruelly cut short after he was killed in a gun attack in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

In his memory, the Daniel Omari Smith Trust was created to make a difference. For many young adults, life can be extremely challenging and the Trust aims to support students who might not otherwise accomplish their dreams by providing financial support for their education.

The Trust is collaborating with the CNWL where Daniel obtained his qualifications in electrical installation. At present, seven students have benefitted from the Trust’s funds as it aims to reach out to many more young people in need of help.

On Thursday, March 16 the Trust was invited to unveil a commemorative plaque at CNWL in honour of Daniel. The ceremony was conducted by Daniel’s mother, Winne along with MP Karen Buck, a patron of the charity.

Also in attendance was Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal of UCG, who said:

“On behalf of the College of North West London, I was extremely proud to meet Winnie and her family at the unveiling of the plaque for Daniel.

“Although we all would rather be speaking to Daniel than unveiling a plaque in his honour, it was truly remarkable to hear Winnie talk to our students in such an inspirational and purposeful manner on what I am sure was a very emotional event.

“It was also lovely to meet her local MP and friend to the college, Karen Buck of Westminster North, who we could all clearly see has been a valued friend to the family since they lost Daniel.”

A spokesperson for the Trust added:

“We would like to thank you all for an amazing and inspiring day.

“We can truly say from our arrival to departure we felt such an unreserved feeling of warmth and friendship from all the staff.

“We were all astonished at the beautiful plaque installed in honour of Daniel and for that we want to say a big thank you. It was also great to talk to the teachers and current students in what was a very uplifting day for everyone involved with the Trust.”

UCG and the Daniel Omari Smith Trust will continue to collaborate on future projects — and later this year at CNWL’s Student Awards Ceremony a student will be selected to receive a wonderful gift and opportunity from the Trust.

