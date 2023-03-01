University of Chester set to celebrate International Women’s Day

From sex and gender to housework and childbirth, trailblazing author, feminist and sociologist Ann Oakley will share her experience of taking Action for Change this International Women’s Day (IWD).

As part of the University of Chester’s 2023 Diversity Festival, the Institute of Gender Studies (IGS) has invited a range of inspirational female pioneers to add their voices to the many others across the world supporting this celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

On Wednesday, March 8, Professor Emma Rees, Director of IGS, will be in conversation with Professor Oakley, discussing ‘Housework: From Sociology to Science and Everything in Between’, which will be followed by an audience Q&A session.

Professor Oakley is a writer and sociologist who has written scores of novels and non-fiction books and most of her life has been spent working in university research. Known for her work on sex, gender, childbirth and social science, she has argued passionately against the unequal division of housework, seeking to improve the position of housewives.

Professor Rees said: “Professor Oakley’s work has been influential for decades, and to have her coming to Chester to celebrate International Women’s Day with the Institute of Gender Studies and the Diversity Festival is a great honour.”

During this celebratory event, there will also be presentations from the University’s Dr Dawn Llewellyn and PhD student Gill Badrock, followed by a talk from Imarn Ayton, who came to prominence through the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Dr Llewellyn, an Associate Professor in Religion and Gender at the University, has published on women’s religious reading practices, the relationship between religion and gender, feminist generations, research methodologies, motherhood and voluntary childlessness. She will present ‘Troubling the ‘Waves’: What Shall We Do with Feminisms’ Favourite Metaphor?’

This will be followed by a talk from Gill Badrock, whose topic is ‘Same Only Different: Feminism’s Alternative Expression’. Gill is a mature PhD student with IGS, whose work brings together her experience as a feminist who has navigated several male dominated careers.

The final talk of the day will be from Imarn Ayton whose subject ‘Action For Change’ reflects the theme of this year’s Diversity Festival. Imarn came to prominence during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and has since become a globally recognised motivational speaker and racism thought leader.



International Women’s Day 2023 – Action for Change, takes place at the University of Chester’s Wheeler Building on Wednesday March 8 and runs from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Open to visitors, students and staff of all genders, this event is in-person only and will not be live streamed. Admission is free but booking is essential. Secure your tickets here.

