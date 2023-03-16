University of Chester shortlisted for nine Whatuni Student Choice Awards

The University of Chester has been shortlisted in an incredible nine categories in the leading national higher education awards based solely on student choice.

Reflecting the commitment the University has made into developing and improving the student experience, the institution has been announced as a finalist in the 2023 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), placing it in the top ten in the UK in nine out of 12 categories.

The shortlist includes the prestigious University of the Year category as well as teaching quality, student support and career prospects.

The institution has placed in the top ten in the UK in the categories of:

University of the Year

Lectures and Teaching Quality

Halls and Student Accommodation

Career Prospects

Facilities

Postgraduate

Student Support

International

Submission-Based Award – Cost of living support

The WUSCAs celebrate the best higher education institutions in the UK and shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond to support students during the academic year.

Each year, the WUSCA team receives about 35,000 verified reviews from on-campus visits across the country and online submissions via the whatuni.com website. With this student-led approach of review collection, shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons said:

“It’s fantastic to see University of Chester shortlisted in so many categories of the 2023 Whatuni Student Choice Awards, especially because this acknowledgment has come directly because of our own students’ feedback.

“We work hard at Chester to listen to the student voice to ensure we are providing the best possible experience for every student to achieve their potential, so we are thrilled to see our students respond in this way.”

This year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 26 2023.

Winners will also be published on the whatuni.com site with a complete breakdown of all categories, including how the rest of the University sector performed.

Published in