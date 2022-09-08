University of Greenwich joins with Ukrainian university

The University of Greenwich and Bohdan Khmelnytsky National University of Cherkasy (BKNUC) are joining forces to share resources, learning and ideas during the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Universities UK’s #TwinForHope campaign launches today to showcase the impact that partnerships between UK and Ukrainian universities are having.

These long-term twinning partnerships will provide vital support in the short term, so students can continue their studies, and researchers can continue their work.

In the longer term, this collaboration will help both universities enhance their educational and research activities.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Harrington said:

“We are proud to be collaborating with BKNUC. We’re exploring opportunities to provide support to both academic staff and students and I look forward to working further with our colleagues in Ukraine.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February, over 95 professional pre-higher and higher education institutions have been damaged. At least nine have been destroyed. University teams and Students’ Unions have arranged mass evacuations.

Some students and colleagues are now protecting their country on the frontline. Others are spread far and wide, while trying to continue their research and studies.

More than 75 mutually beneficial partnerships have already been formed between UK and Ukrainian universities.

Colleagues from both the twin universities stay in regular contact via online meetings to build relationships, make plans for sustaining Ukrainian education during the war, and create relationships that aim to make a real difference.

Conversations so far have shown that Ukrainian universities feel supported and are excited about the benefits their partnerships will bring to their students and staff who are desperately fighting to keep education going.

A wide range of organisations are providing Ukrainian universities with technology, resources and financial support to help them keep on operating and rebuild their campuses.

The twinning partnerships demonstrate university collaborations at their best. They show the power of education to unite, share hope and change people’s lives.

Vivienne Stern MBE, Chief Executive of Universities UK said:

“I’m really proud of the way that the UK university sector has stepped up to play its part in the global response to enabling Ukrainian universities to get through this war and hopefully emerge stronger.”

Published in