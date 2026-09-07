University of Winchester’s Teacher Training rated among the best in the country by Ofsted

A “genuine sense of belonging” and an “unwavering and tenacious commitment to inclusion” are among the strengths highlighted by Ofsted following its latest inspection of Initial Teacher Education (ITE) at the University of Winchester.

The inspection, carried out earlier this year and now published on the Ofsted website, found that the University continues to provide an exceptional teacher training experience, with trainees benefiting from a “highly ambitious and comprehensive curriculum which prepares trainees to teach extremely well”.

The visit was one of the first conducted under Ofsted’s new inspection framework, which replaces the familiar one-word judgements such as ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ with a five-point scale across five evaluation areas.

The University achieved the highest rating, ‘Exceptional’, for Inclusion and Professional Behaviours, Personal Development and Wellbeing (PBPDW) across both Primary and Secondary programmes. Exceptional grades are awarded only where inspectors identify practice that is among the very best nationally.

Inspectors praised the University’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment in which trainees can thrive.

The Primary ITE inspection team reported that:

“Leaders’ flexible, compassionate and relentless approach allows almost all trainees to complete the programme successfully and be well prepared for the demands of day-to-day teaching.”

The Secondary ITE team similarly found that:

“From the moment they join the programme, trainees experience a remarkably welcoming and inclusive culture.”

The report concludes that the University’s focus on personal development and wellbeing enables trainees to flourish, stating that trainees “develop into confident, resilient and reflective professionals who are empowered to advocate for themselves and others”.

Across the remaining three evaluation areas, Achievement, Curriculum, Teaching and Training, and Leadership, the University was awarded ‘Strong Standard’, the second-highest rating. This grade recognises excellent and consistently effective practice that makes a significant difference to trainee outcomes.

Among the report’s findings, inspectors noted that trainees “have an astute and well-informed understanding of the realities of teaching and are committed to a sustained career in the profession”, adding that completion rates are high.

For secondary trainees, inspectors highlighted the impact of subject-specific training, noting that: “Regular subject development days throughout the curriculum support their acquisition of key tenets of their subject disciplines so that they become expert teachers in their respective fields.”

Inspectors found strong leadership throughout the provision. Primary leaders were described as passionate about ensuring teacher education reflects the changing landscape of schools and education, while Secondary leaders were praised for being “governed by a clear moral purpose” and driven by the importance of developing the future teaching workforce.

The report also recognised the University’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of schools. Primary PGCE programme leaders were praised for introducing specialist postgraduate routes in Physical Education and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Inspectors also highlighted the programme’s emphasis on strong foundational knowledge alongside a clear focus on developing pupils’ oracy from the earliest stages of education.

Secondary programme leaders were commended for ensuring trainees develop a deep understanding of the barriers pupils may face to learning. Ofsted found that trainees are equipped with the skills to adapt their teaching to meet a wide range of needs and ensure that all pupils can succeed in the classroom.

A particularly strong feature of the report is its description of trainee life at Winchester. Reflecting on the overall trainees’ experience, inspectors concluded: “The guidance that leaders provide is precise, sustained and highly impactful.”

They added:

“As a result, trainees quickly learn how to overcome barriers to their own learning. They thrive through the supportive relationships that underpin their success. Trainees achieve highly, developing the knowledge and skills they need to teach their phase and subject(s) very well.”

The inspection team also noted that trainees “thrive through the supportive relationships that underpin their success”.

The 15-strong inspection team visited the University and a range of partner schools where trainees were undertaking placements. Inspectors met with staff, school partners, current and former trainees.

Dr Laura Clarke, Director of the Institute of Education at the University of Winchester, said:

“We are delighted that the report reinforces the University of Winchester’s reputation as a leading provider of teacher education, recognised nationally for both the quality of its training and its commitment to inclusion, wellbeing and professional excellence.”

Read the full report HERE