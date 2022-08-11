Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

Unleashing New Languages’ Full Potential

FE News Editor August 11, 2022
0 Comments
Unleashing New Languages’ Full Potential

During the back-to-school period, parents might find that school curriculums are not as expansive as desired. In this sense, foreign language programs are not the exception. Considering that children tend to learn languages more effortlessly than adults, LingoAce, the leading language learning platform for students aged 5 to 18, has developed a distinctive way to enhance Mandarin Chinese learning process.

Given that China is expected to become the world’s largest economy by 2032, the ability to speak Mandaring Chinese will be crucial to stand out in the labour market. Moreover, research has shown that Chinese-speakers use both hemispheres of the brain, unlike the majority of other language-speakers. As a result, this might expand valuable skills, such as: problem solving, creative thinking and flexibility.

Hugh Yao, CEO and founder of LingoAce said:

At LingoAce we acknowledge that every learner is unique, with varied language proficiencies, goals and even personalities. Therefore, our Chinese course users are offered a choice of teachers as well as the ability to tailor their curriculum towards different learning needs and objectives. So that they can learn a new language in a way that is best suited to their skills and learning style”.

LingoAce learners also benefit from an unique learning methodology, based in gamification. As research shows, gamified content can boost learning motivation together with learning achievement. Additionally, the immersive aspect of its Chinese programs enhances the students’ engagement levels, turning LingoAce into a committed partner to parents who want to give their children different opportunities.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech
Published in: Education, EdTech
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this