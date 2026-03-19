Waltham Forest College Racing Prepares for Student Motorsport Season Opener at Brands Hatch Test Day

Waltham Forest College’s motorsport team, WFC Racing, has kicked off its 2026 Student Motorsport campaign in style with a high-energy test day at Brands Hatch Circuit, putting students at the heart of real race-day action ahead of April’s season opener.

Taking to the legendary Indy Circuit, automotive and engineering students transformed classroom knowledge into hands-on experience prepping the car, analysing performance and working trackside alongside driver, Harry Sutton.

Level 3 Engineering student Jason, acting as Driver Engineer, said:

“Being trackside at Brands Hatch is incredible. We’re working like a real race team, reviewing data, refining performance and pushing for consistency. The car feels strong and we’re ready for race weekend.”

The test day delivered more than just laps. From early-morning setup to live pit operations, students experienced the pace and pressure of professional motorsport, building the technical skills, teamwork and confidence needed for careers in the industry.

Automotive Lecturer Shawn Hines added:

“This is what it’s all about, students learning by doing. Seeing the car perform well on track is a proud moment, and the team is focused, motivated and aiming high this season.”

Driver Harry Sutton praised the team’s dedication:

“The commitment from the students is outstanding. They’re gaining real industry experience; I have no doubt I’m working with future top engineers.”

With engines roaring and momentum building, WFC Racing now looks ahead to the opening rounds of the Nankang Tyre CityCar Cup Championship and Student Motorsport Championship on 11–12 April.

Andy Lloyd, Head of Media for Student Motorsport, attended the test day to meet with the teams. He commented:

“This is the most exciting time for Student Motorsport when teams get their cars prepared and drivers lined up ready for the opening weekend. We’re racing some of the country’s most iconic circuits this year and it’s brilliant to see Waltham Forest College participate. The car looks very well prepared, and the team are excited and enthusiastic.”

This year holds additional significance as Brands Hatch celebrates 100 years of motorsport history, having evolved from its early days as a venue for cyclists and runners into one of the UK’s most iconic racing circuits, having hosted everything from Formula 1 to major touring car and superbike championships. Now a beloved family venue for racing days and other events, the circuit continues to be one of the busiest motor racing circuits anywhere in the world.

With testing complete, WFC Racing is looking ahead to the season openers on 11–12 April, where qualifying and races will take place across the weekend. If you are a school leaver or adult interested in the Automotive Sector – Apply now for a September start in Automotive and Engineering courses or visit the College Open Event on Wednesday 6 May, 4.30pm – 7.30pm to discover more.