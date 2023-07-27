WaterBear Students to Gain Insights into a Career in Music Management with the MMF

Students at the pioneering college of music WaterBear, are set to gain an invaluable industry insight into the world of music management as the college announces a new collaboration with the Music Managers Forum (MMF).

The forum, which is the world’s largest representative body of music management, will share its expertise, knowledge and insight with aspiring artists and managers studying at WaterBear, a college run by musicians for musicians. Students will benefit from exclusive events and masterclasses, and coveted industry opportunities.

As part of the collaboration, thirty WaterBear students will receive MMF Membership for the duration of their course. They will have access to MMF publications, invitations to social events, and unrivalled access to online educational sessions and virtual events with the MMF’s associate partners such as Amazon Music, Twitch, Facebook/Instagram, Youtube, Amuse and Songtrust.

Students will also be able to participate in the MMF Trailblazer Award programme, a celebration of those who show enterprise and enthusiasm. The winning ‘MMF Student Trailblazer’ will receive a ticket to attend the prestigious annual Artist & Manager Awards.

Eve Massaad, Director of Marketing, WaterBear:

“We are delighted to collaborate with the industry-leading Music Managers Forum. Our students will have access to unrivalled opportunities, drawing upon expertise from across the MMF’s 1,350-strong membership and helping to foster a greater understanding of the unique role of a music manager.

“From record labels, festivals and venues to recording studios, partnerships and collaborations at WaterBear are an essential part of providing our students with insights into the industry, up-to-date and state-of -the-art equipment, valuable learning and work experience opportunities, and much more.

Founded in 1992, The Music Manager Forum (MMF) has grown to represent over 1,500 artist manager members, based predominantly in the UK, with an ever-expanding network of international managers. They exist to support all artists and managers throughout the development of their careers and strive towards a fairer, more transparent music industry, through education, mentoring, innovation, and advocacy, providing a collective voice and leadership for the management communities that sit at the centre of artist careers and the music industry.

WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. The college has built an unrivalled reputation for its dedication to specialist one-to-one mentoring, focused class sizes, flexible course delivery and exclusive career development opportunities. WaterBear colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, and also offers a range of online distance learning courses too.

