WCUC strikes up electric bike partnership with Co Bikes in Salisbury

Wiltshire College & University Centre has struck up a new partnership to allow students and staff at the Salisbury campus access to electronic bikes for journeys between the site and the city centre.

The project has seen Co Bikes – the UK’s first on-demand electric bike scheme – install a docking station at WCUC’s Salisbury campus and provide a fleet of co-branded bikes.

Co Bikes is an Exeter-based company but have recently expanded to Salisbury. WCUC have become their second hub in the city after the first docking station was opened at Salisbury train station in late 2022.

Users, including the general public, can access a bike via the nextbike app and it costs just £1.50 for 15 minutes, which should easily be enough for a journey between the campus and train station. Users unlock a bike by scanning its QR code through the app before ending their journey by securely locking the bike back into a docking station.

Steve Campion, Deputy Principal Corporate Resources at WCUC, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Co Bikes to provide this eco-friendly travel option for our students and staff based in Salisbury. Sustainability is one of our key strategic focusses as an organisation and a scheme like this one in partnership with Co Bikes fits perfectly in line with our objectives.

“The bikes will be a great alternative for those looking to travel between the city centre and the campus and I would encourage as many people as possible to make use of them. This cuts the journey time from the railway station to the campus down to 10 minutes, using cycle routes through the park network in Salisbury.”

Nic Eversett, Managing Director of Co Cars and Co Bikes, added:

“Our e-bikes are the perfect way to get around Salisbury easily and quickly. With our latest station opening at Wiltshire College & University Centre, staff and students now have a great option for commuting to and from the railway station or making short trips around the city.

“We look forward to continuing to develop our Salisbury network, giving more people the opportunity to access affordable, sustainable e-bike hire.”

The scheme is starting with 10 bikes and, as Co Bikes work with other organisations to install more docking stations across Salisbury, the fleet of bikes will grow and make travel around the city easier for staff, students and the wider community.

