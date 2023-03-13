Wedgwood Steps in with Magnificent Gift to West London College

Wedgwood, the internationally celebrated ceramic supplier, has supported West London College with a wonderful gift of 600 dinner service pieces for use in the College restaurant, TASTE.

The set, made up of the Gio range, will enable the College to plate food in the restaurant to a standard only seen in the finest restaurants.

“This is a magnificent gift,” enthused Catherine Farinha, Director of The Chefs’ Forum who helped with the sponsorship. Catherine continued: “It means that students will be able to see their food as it would appear in a top restaurant or hotel. This is so valuable for them to gain this sort of experience.”

Denise Charles, Head of Hospitality at West London College, said: “We’re thrilled and hugely grateful to Wedgwood. There’s no way our budget would ever stretch to this and to be able to serve food on these beautiful plates and dishes will mean the world to our students and impress our guests.”

The set includes 100 pieces of each and makes a complete dinner service: dinner plates, salad plates, side plates, soup bowls, dessert bowls and dessert plates.

The first event for the new West London College stylish bone china will be the St Patrick’s Night Dinner on Thursday 16 March.

For more information about the College’s TASTE Restaurant, visit: https://www.wlc.ac.uk/your-college/taste-restaurant

