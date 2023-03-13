Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Wedgwood Steps in with Magnificent Gift to West London College

West London College March 13, 2023
0 Comments
Wedgwood makes magnificent gift to West London College

Wedgwood, the internationally celebrated ceramic supplier, has supported West London College with a wonderful gift of 600 dinner service pieces for use in the College restaurant, TASTE.

The set, made up of the Gio range, will enable the College to plate food in the restaurant to a standard only seen in the finest restaurants.

“This is a magnificent gift,” enthused Catherine Farinha, Director of The Chefs’ Forum who helped with the sponsorship. Catherine continued: “It means that students will be able to see their food as it would appear in a top restaurant or hotel. This is so valuable for them to gain this sort of experience.”

Denise Charles, Head of Hospitality at West London College, said: “We’re thrilled and hugely grateful to Wedgwood. There’s no way our budget would ever stretch to this and to be able to serve food on these beautiful plates and dishes will mean the world to our students and impress our guests.”

The set includes 100 pieces of each and makes a complete dinner service: dinner plates, salad plates, side plates, soup bowls, dessert bowls and dessert plates.

The first event for the new West London College stylish bone china will be the St Patrick’s Night Dinner on Thursday 16 March.

For more information about the College’s TASTE Restaurant, visit: https://www.wlc.ac.uk/your-college/taste-restaurant

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: , , , , ,
West London College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .