Where Are They Now: Emma Hunt

From kickstarting her journey at Worcester College of Technology to becoming the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Principal of Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College), Emma Hunt demonstrates that transferable skills and determination can land you a job that makes you never look back.

Emma studied the BTEC Diploma in Leisure at Worcester College of Technology’s Barbourne Campus after choosing college as a ‘stop gap’ after completing A Levels. During her time at college, Emma gained communication skills, working as part of a team, managing a team, customer service, event planning & management and a newfound confidence.

Once Emma’s college journey came to an end, she decided to take a bar job as a temporary measure until she found a focus. A few months behind the bar turned into a couple of years before Emma realised she needed to move on.

So, where is Emma now?

After bumping into an old school friend, Emma was offered the post of PA to Janet Coles of ‘Janet Coles Beads’ who, at the time, had a shop in Worcester and Nottinghill and a thriving mail order business. During this role Emma learnt ‘how to be a PA’ on the job and hasn’t looked back since.

Emma now works at HoW College as the Principal’s PA and has been able to carry her skills from college through to this role.

Whilst at college Emma undertook work experience, and worked on reception at the local radio station (Radio Wyvern) which meant she had to be able to communicate confidently with everyone from members of the public to the radio station staff including the DJs (anyone from Worcester remember Sammy Southall?!), the external broadcasters, the behind the scenes engineers and the cleaning staff. This is now an integral part of her current job role as being able to talk with confidence to anyone (students, parents, suppliers, external stakeholders etc.) is so important.

At the end of her work experience with college, Emma also had to give presentations to the group about what she had learnt, this meant she was able to practice talking in front of an audience which helped develop her self-confidence skills. Completing teamwork in college also allowed Emma to identify that she is naturally best in a supporting role rather than a leader or manager.

And finally, Emma has taken her event planning and management skills through to this role, whether that be organising a meeting for a handful of people or an event involving tens of people – over 800 people when she used to organise graduation, but thankfully this is now very much a team effort.

When speaking about her journey, Emma said:

“I confess I came to college as a ‘stop gap’. I’d done A levels and had planned a gap year which fell through at the last minute, so, as I loved playing sport, applied for the course. I’m so glad I did – I’m still friends with my group, made some amazing memories, and of course, gained a qualification and skills for life.”

