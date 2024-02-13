Why Leeds Is Your Perfect University City

Recognised as one of the top-five university cities in the UK for student experience, Leeds is a great, exciting place for youngsters to make the most of their higher-education years. The city is home to more than 60,000 undergrads and postgrads, with an impressive 12,000 students coming from abroad.

With a vibrant nightlife, affordable living costs, and top-class amenities within the city centre and beyond, it’s easy to see how Leeds is an appealing destination for British and international students.

Even at the end of your bachelor’s or master’s degree, the city provides graduates with plenty of opportunities to kickstart their professional careers. According to CIPHR, Leeds is the nation’s 11th best place for job opportunities, ranking higher than the likes of London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

So, what makes this Yorkshire-based city the perfect city for your university adventure?

Abodus Student Living, a leading expert in providing homely student accommodation, lists some of the reasons why Leeds should be on your list when evaluating the university cities that are right for you and your student journey.

Cost of living

First, one of the most noticeable benefits of living in Leeds is that you can benefit from the ‘London experience’ without breaking the bank.

Aaron Kirkwood, Head of Sales and Marketing at Abodus Student Living, said: “There’s no hiding that uni life can get a bit pricey as there’s so much to embrace and enjoy.

“Leeds is an exciting city with infinite things to do and explore, with the added advantage of being more affordable than most places in the south of England.

“Excluding rent costs, Leeds students spend around £463 on average each month. And when it comes to your cribs, uni accommodation in Leeds is plentiful and varied to suit a wide range of budgets, meaning you’ll no doubt find the perfect option that will allow your student loan to go a bit further.”

Universities

This might sound obvious, but it’s also worth remembering that – when picking your ideal university city – the universities themselves should always play a crucial role in your final choice.

Ultimately, you will be spending three or more years becoming an expert in a specific field of study, so choosing the right university that will help you achieve just that is vital.

Leeds hosts a number of different institutions that will provide you with top-quality education. For example, Leeds University is one of the largest universities in the country, ranking 75th globally in the QS World University Rankings. With hundreds of subjects and courses on offer, you are bound to find the programme that tickles your curiosity.

Alternatively, you can opt for Leeds Beckett University, renowned for its nationwide sporting achievements. Or if you have an artistic flair, Leeds Art University might be more up your street, where some of the UK’s most famed artists have taken their first steps.

Restaurants, bars, and nightlife

The hospitality sector in Leeds has been thriving over the past few years, with the city centre showing the biggest growth of restaurants, bars, and pubs in the whole country.

Whatever takes your fancy, from spicy Brazilian meat and authentic Italian pizza to plant-based delicacies for veggie and vegan diners, there is something for everyone’s taste buds. And if you want to go for a well-earnt pint after a long day of lectures, there are numerous cosy pubs and wholesome bars that serve refreshing drinks, instagrammable cocktails, and alcohol-free beverages.

When it comes to partying, Leeds’ nightlife is certainly second to none. From boogying to cheesy tunes to fist-pumping until the early hours of the morning, clubs in the heart of Leeds city centre will get you vibing on the dancefloor.

But if you are keener on chilled nights out, don’t worry – there are several venues around town that can act as the perfect stage for a relaxed post-exam evening with flatmates and coursemates.

Amenities and facilities

With so much to do and see on your doorstep, we promise you will never get bored in Leeds.

If you have a knack for all things history, science, and culture, you can visit one of the city’s many museums and art galleries. Entry is usually free, making it a cheap day out when your student loan is running low. It’s also a great date spot if you want to make a good impression on your admirer!

If you like to shop until you drop, Leeds is a haven for students who enjoy treating themselves to new outfits from time to time. The city centre is bursting with stores and shopping centres, such as Victoria Gate and Trinity Leeds. Bear in mind that university students might be eligible for special offers, so don’t forget to ask at the till if you can benefit from a handy discount.

Leeds is a fantastic place for sport lovers, too, regardless of whether you like to play the game or prefer to watch it from the stands. In fact, the city is home to football sleeping giants Leeds United and Rugby League club Leeds Rhinos, as well as incredible golf courses in the surrounding area.

Transport

University life is great, but it’s only natural to want to see mum and dad every so often. As many as 70% of freshers feel homesick during the first weeks in their new city, so having good transport links at hand is always useful.

Leeds has one of the busiest train stations in the country, averaging a total of 24 million passenger trips each year and connecting Yorkshire with all corners of the UK. So, if you are ever craving a weekend with the family, you can make your way home without much hassle.

In terms of transport within the city, Leeds is extremely well-serviced, making it easy for students to reach their university buildings throughout the day. The good news is that you might also be able to get discounted tickets and passes, so make sure to check online or with your driver whether you can enjoy a cheaper ride.

Thinking about the perfect university city for education, fun, and affordability? Leeds should no doubt be at the top of your agenda.

From trendy bars and restaurants to a buzzing sport scene and world-class universities, Leeds might just be the right place to shape your early career and pave the way for a successful future.

Published in