Witness 100 Years of Skills in The Park at College Open Event

To celebrate the Centenary of Stoke-on-Trent, Stoke on Trent College will be hosting a special 100 Years of Skills In The Park Open Event on Saturday 10 May 2025 at the Cauldon campus.

Visitors will be able to speak to course teams and take part and witness live demonstrations from different courses from our four specialist skills hubs; Construction and Green technologies, Engineering and STEM, Digital and Creative, and Health and Social Care.

Keeping with the Centenary theme, our Brickwork team will be building a brick wall that spells out the number 100.

We will be showcasing how skills and technology has evolved over time, with a VR drone flying activity from our Construction team.

Our Carpentry and Joinery team will be demonstrating their woodwork skills with a self-assemble kit.

See Engineering in a whole different light, with our special Lego engineering demonstration, or you can come and see our Hair & Beauty team who will be demonstrating various hairstyles that students would work on whilst studying.

If you’re looking for more Creativity, you can have a go at some clay modelling, a scanning activity with iPads, or see a stop motion demonstration using miniatures with our Media team.

You will be able to see our student-run, award-winning Hammersley restaurant as well as demonstrations of Indian and bakery dishes from our Hospitality and Catering team.

Visit our recently opened Health and Social Care ward, and witness demonstrations using our interactive patient dummies, such as performing pulse and blood tests. Our Childcare team will be also be hosting a nappy changing activity, plus other creative childcare tasks.

Our Science team will be hosting a DNA challenge using gummy bears and strawberry laces to make strands of DNA. Visitors will be able to take part and also take away their gummy bears and strawberry laces to eat later.

If you want a snack while you learn, you can take part in our Jaffa cake experiment with our Business team, and decide which is the branded or non-branded version.

There will be a BBQ hosted by our Hospitality & Catering team, plus live music, with a DJ from Stoke-on-Trent City Centre BID, with our Enrichment team running Parachute games and Swing Ball in Cauldon Park, based behind the college’s Cauldon campus.

College partners from Stoke City FC, Staffordshire Police, Port Vale FC and Brighter Futures will also have awareness stands at the open event.

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We’re really excited to be supporting the Centenary celebrations for Stoke-on-Trent, with our 100 Years of Skills in the Park Open Event. Stoke on Trent College is one of the institutional pillars of the community, and this promises to be an unforgettable event for the whole family.

“This is your opportunity to sample what’s it like to study at Stoke on Trent College. You will be able to see first-hand some of the courses we offer at our both our campuses for young people, adults and apprentices.

“Course teams will also be on hand in case you have any questions or would like to apply for a course in September.”