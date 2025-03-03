Women in Construction Week 2025 runs March 2-8, celebrating the invaluable contributions of women in the construction industry and aiming to inspire more women to pursue careers in this dynamic field. At NPTC Group of Colleges, two exemplary figures leading this charge are Annie Davies and Aimee Lane, whose journeys reflect dedication, resilience, and a commitment to fostering diversity in construction.

Annie Davies began her career at NPTC Group of Colleges in 2007 as a tutor assessor with Pathways Training. Her passion for the construction sector led her to transition into a lecturer role, followed by promotions to Senior Lecturer in Construction and Deputy Head of Building Engineering Services. In 2023, she became Head of Construction in the Built Environment.

Originally studying business, Annie’s versatility allowed her to contribute across various disciplines. She started by assessing key skills in maths and English, then expanded her expertise to IT and business units within construction. Her enthusiasm for the field motivated her to pursue an HNC in Construction and the Built Environment, fully funded by the college. The College continued to support her professional growth, sponsoring her degree, a master’s qualification, and Institute of Leadership and Management certifications at Levels 3, 5, and 7.

Reflecting on her experience, Annie said:

“As a female construction head, I’ve always been well supported and welcomed into the industry. It’s fantastic to see such a diverse industry where we recruit people based on their skills and the qualities they bring to their roles.”

She has also been actively involved in initiatives such as Women Building Wales, which encourages women to enter the construction sector.

Aimee Lane’s journey with NPTC Group of Colleges began in 2018 when she was appointed as a full-time lecturer in the Engineering department. Demonstrating exceptional commitment, she advanced to Senior Lecturer, Deputy Head of School, and most recently, Head of School for Engineering.

Before transitioning into academia, Aimee gained practical industry experience through a four-year apprenticeship. Upon completion, she returned to the college to pursue a foundation degree in mechanical engineering, aiming to deepen her understanding of the field. Her desire to impart knowledge to future generations inspired her to join NPTC Group of Colleges as an educator.

Joining a predominantly male department, Aimee found a supportive environment, especially as a former student familiar with the team.

She said:

“There are now three females working within the department, so the team is getting a lot more diverse, and we’re seeing a lot more students coming through as well. It’s a fantastic industry to get involved in. It’s always growing and expanding.”

Both Annie and Aimee advocate for increased female representation in construction and engineering. They encourage women to consider careers in these fields, highlighting that recruitment focuses on the qualities and skills individuals bring to their roles. Their stories demonstrate how supportive environments and access to professional development can empower women to excel in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The examples of professionals like Annie Davies and Aimee Lane serve as powerful reminders of the progress made and the ongoing efforts required to achieve gender parity in construction and engineering. Their experiences highlight the importance of mentorship, institutional support, and proactive initiatives in cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce.