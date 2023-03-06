Wonders of Science in Action at SERC

Pupils from local schools got a hands-on science experience at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) during Northern Ireland Science Festival, the annual showcase which explores the wonders behind the dynamics of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Over 20 Key Stage 2 pupils from Killyleagh Integrated Primary School visited the College’s Bangor Campus to take part in To Infinity and Beyond, a workshop in which groups of children designed, built and tested their own rockets and thermal protection systems, all while exploring aerodynamics and thermal conductivity.

In addition, 20 pupils aged 13-14, from Bangor Academy took part in a Soap Making workshop which put the chemistry of soap into practice. The pupils got to prepare bars of soap using special ingredients, natural oils, and a cold process to make a sweet-smelling bar of soap to take home.

Karen Orme, Deputy Head of School, Applied Science, SERC said, “We are always delighted to participate in NI Science Festival which has become a key event in the College calendar. Science is an integral part of everyday life. The Festival gives us a platform to help children in the local community explore the different elements of science through fun workshops, where they can ask questions and see the fantastic facilities for science on offer at SERC.”

SERC science students have had wins at the prestigious annual BT Young Scientist Competition every year since 2020, including this year when the Award for Best NI Project went to Cara Colvin (18) from Crumlin, a student on the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Science and the College scooped Best NI School Award 2023, which recognises the overall work by SERC science students across all projects. The College’s Science Team also won a prestigious Pearson Silver Teaching Award in 2019 which celebrated outstanding achievement in teaching and recognition for the life-changing impact inspirational teachers can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Published in