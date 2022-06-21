Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Writtle University College celebrates horticulture success!

FE News Editor June 21, 2022
0 Comments
Writtle University College celebrates horticulture success!
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

Are your neighbour’s plants giving you garden-envy? They probably picked up growing tips at Writtle University College’s Celebration of Horticulture.

The one-off event took place on Sunday 12th June. Hundreds of people headed to the University College’s countryside campus, just two miles from Chelmsford.

Plant and craft stalls covered the grounds and an open-air stage hosted demonstrations from gardening experts.

Food vendors, live music and children’s activities were on available throughout the day. Guided tours introduced the gardens and greenhouses.

Students showcased their expert knowledge by leading garden tours and demonstrations. Visitors learnt to make beautiful hanging baskets and how to create pots for shady spots.

Foodies were treated to a talk on flavoursome plants by Italian chef Claudio Bincoletto and the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Matt Oliver revealed how to grow delicious veg. 

Tackling gardening dilemmas was high on the agenda. A panel of experts, including RHS staff, lecturers and the gardener behind Kings’ College Cambridge’s headline-grabbing grounds, answered questions on everything from identifying perennials to issues with aphids.

The day also featured a talk from green-fingered couple Christine and Mick Lavelle. The pair celebrated 21 years of teaching at Writtle University College in a fully-packed lecture theatre.

“It was an outstanding day,” said Writtle University College’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Middleton. “We were delighted to welcome so many people from the surrounding area, in addition to our former students and experts from the horticulture sector. Thank you to everyone who joined us.”

Writtle University College in Essex has been teaching land-based courses since 1893. It offers apprenticeships, further education programmes, degrees and postgraduate courses on its beautiful countryside estate. For more information go to www.writtle.ac.uk.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this